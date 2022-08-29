Hyatt’s dog-friendly hotel offerings and community support give travelers and their canine companions something to ‘woof’ about

With more pet owners than ever before and 25 million dog owners seeking out pet-friendly hotel stays, according to a recent survey, Hyatt invites travelers to celebrate National Dog Day (August 26) year round with dog-friendly stays at many Hyatt hotels around the world (Source: APPA National Pet Owners Survey 2021-2022).

Whether it’s a staycation, cross-country road trip or transatlantic escape, Hyatt offers 500+ pet-friendly hotels globally for pet owners to enjoy with thoughtfully curated amenities that provide comfort for travelers’ furry friends.

Guests looking to save on their next dogcation can make the most of their trip with the return of the World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys offer, giving World of Hyatt members the ability to earn double points on qualifying stays of two (2) or more nights at over 1,100 participating Hyatt hotels globally for stays completed between September 15 and December 20, 2022.

A variety of accommodations are ready to welcome guests’ favorite pooches with parks, dog-friendly patios, plush pet beds, dog menus – and even a few resident canine ambassadors.

Explore Local Destinations with Dog-Friendly Neighborhood Guides

To help make pet travel planning a little less ruff, several Hyatt hotels offer dog-friendly destination guides with nearby parks and restaurant recommendations for guests to enjoy with their V.I.D (very important dog), such as:

Hotel Lincoln (Chicago, Illinois): A part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, Hotel Lincoln treats dogs like rockstars. Dogs stay free and can enjoy the Bark in the Park package, which includes a travel kit with a map of local dog-friendly dining and activities, from walks along Lake Michigan to dog-friendly patios.

Hotel 50 Bowery (New York City, New York): At Hotel 50 Bowery, which is part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, four-legged friends will celebrate the joy of life with their very own dog beds and bowls upon arrival. The hotel is an easy walk from Fish Bridge Dog Run and local favorite restaurants and bars with pet-friendly outdoor seating.

The Seabird Resort (Oceanside, California): This Destination by Hyatt hotel is close to a variety of outdoor activities to connect with the community including a pet-friendly farmer’s market, dog-friendly beaches, the San Luis Rey Trail and dog-friendly restaurants with outdoor patios.

Customized Canine Packages That Dogs Will Give Two Paws Up

When it comes to pampering your pup, Hyatt knows nothing is too good for your best friend. A variety of Hyatt hotels welcome your dog with expanded amenities to make sure canine stays are truly un-fur-gettable, including:

Ambassador Chicago (Chicago, Illinois): Dogs are treated like royalty at this JdV by Hyatt hotel with the PAWsome Experience package, which includes a custom dog treat, dog toy from the hotel’s local pet boutique, Tails in the City, plus an Ambassador-branded food, water bowl and door hanger. Travelers can also enjoy a 15% off coupon to Tails, waste disposal bags and a discounted Pet Fee included with the rate.

Royal Palms Resort & Spa (Phoenix, Arizona): With the Royal Paws Program, royal canines can make unforgettable memories with a fresh baked dog treat, dog bed, bowls, mat, doggy map with selfie spots and potty locations, and tennis ball (that they can take home)! A part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, the property also has a special dog-friendly menu available at T. Cook’s, along with dog-friendly in-room dining.

Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami (Miami Beach, Florida): The property’s WOOFTOP is the first of its kind in the South Beach area. During their stay, pups can enjoy the dog park located on the third floor, as well as complimentary water bowls, toys and waste disposal bags. Even humans can kick back at the center of it all and enjoy a mutt mojito, bark collins or wooftini from Deck Sixteen.

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows (Scottsdale, Arizona): Guests can enjoy the sights and sounds of Camelback Mountain at the Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen’s patio and treat their canines to breakfast and dinner with the new Dog Menu. The menu offers 15% off the entire bill (excluding alcohol and happy hour items) every Wednesday.

Park Hyatt Vienna (Vienna, Austria): Park Hyatt Vienna delivers luxury services to visitors’ furry friends with a unique photoshoot. Pet photoshoot sessions can be held in the hotel’s chic setting or with famous Viennese sites in the background – whatever the owner would like!

Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo (Tokyo, Japan): As one of the first aibo-friendly hotels, Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo welcomes robotic versions of man’s best friend. The property encourages guests to drink, dine, or stay with their aibo robot dogs, and even offers an aibo dog run in the fourth-floor lounge area. Visitors can also meet the hotel’s resident aibo ambassador, Roc, who joined the hotel in 2018.

Enjoy Stays at Hotels Supporting Local Animal Organizations

Hyatt’s purpose is to care for people so they can be their best, including pets. Beyond welcoming furry guests, properties are extending this paw-pose of care to support local animal organizations and adoptable animals looking for their fur-ever home, including:

Revival Baltimore (Baltimore, Maryland): As part of the JdV by Hyatt hotel’s pet-friendly programming, Revival has collaborated with Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) to host BARCS dogs that are up for adoption. Thanks to the help of the property, their first foster dog, Pound Cake, who was cared for and supported by the hotel’s event sales manager, Emily Cover, found his forever home.

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport (Renton, Washington): Guests and their canines are invited to join the property for Yappy Hour at Dock and Drink. The property is also hosting an Adoptable Dog Meet & Greet event with Tito’s and Three Pitties Rescue on August 27 in celebration of National Dog Day.

Andaz Savannah (Savannah, Georgia): Andaz Savannah is collaborating with Humane Society for Greater Savannah to offer space for the shelter to bring in dogs that have been in the shelter longer than expected to photograph them in happy, bright and cheerful places to share with potential adoption families.

Park Hyatt Chicago (Chicago, Illinois): At the recently renovated Park Hyatt Chicago, its own resident dog, a one-eyed pug named Parker, was rescued from PAWS, Chicago’s largest No Kill Animal Shelter. Guests are encouraged to take photos with Parker and share on social media using #BarkHyattChicago.