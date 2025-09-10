Royal Caribbean Celebrates Start of Construction on Fourth Icon Class Vacation

This week, Royal Caribbean celebrated an iconic milestone for a new iconic vacation*. The keel-laying ceremony for the fourth addition to the Icon Class lineup took place at the Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku to mark the start of the ship’s physical construction. The new ship is officially underway and will continue to take shape over the next two years for its 2027 debut.

At the celebration, the very first building block was put into the dry dock, where construction of the ship will take place. The teams at Royal Caribbean and Meyer Turku sealed the deal – and good fortune – by placing a layer of freshly minted coins before an enormous steel block, known as the keel, was lifted and placed.

Joining the ranks of Icon, Star and Legend of the Seas, the yet-to-be-named fourth Icon Class vacation will deliver more of the unmatched combination of experiences that defines the game-changing Icon Class. Each bold adventure brings together plenty of ways for every type of family and vacationers to make memories across adrenaline-pumping thrills and unmatched ways to chill, a variety of ways to dine and drink, and more.

More details about the fourth Icon Class vacation are to come.