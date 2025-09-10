Ski Safari Launches Three New & Exclusive Japan Ski & City Safaris for 2025/26

With demand for Japan at an all-time high - search traffic up 50% and enquiries soaring 124% year-on-year - Ski Safari has created three all-new Ski & City Safaris that combine Japan’s legendary powder with the very best of its culture, cuisine and history.

New for winter 2025/26 and ahead of their 30th anniversary in 2026, Ski Safari’s exciting themed trips build on the success of their popular Taste of Japan Ski Safari, offering a fresh, immersive way to discover more of the country - both on and off the slopes.

Andy Knights, Japan Product Manager and a regular visitor to Japan, says, “With Japan being such a bucket-list destination for so many skiers, we wanted to create holidays that justify the travel time and cost by offering so much more than just skiing. These new safaris are about making every moment count - amazing snow, incredible food, fascinating culture and real experiences that stay with you long after you’ve returned home.”

Based on Ski Safari’s popular Ski & City holiday format, each itinerary features a 50/50 split between skiing powder in Niseko and exploring traditional culture, cuisine or history across the country. The Ski Safari team regularly travel to Japan - some have even lived or instructed there - so every holiday they create is based on first-hand experience, resulting in detailed and carefully curated itineraries.

In each themed itinerary, customers will:

Ski Niseko’s consistently deep powder over five days;

Eat, sleep and experience Japanese heritage, cuisine and history in at least two cities;

Stay in high-quality accommodation;

Travel seamlessly on Japan’s efficient transport;

Stopover in Tokyo for the final night and a fitting Japanese finale.

“This isn’t just a ski trip - we’ve designed these safaris so that skiers can really make the most of their time in Japan,” Knights adds, “it’s about crafting memorable travel for skiers who are looking for something beyond the ordinary.”

With over 15 years of experience operating in Japan, Ski Safari is the only UK ski tour operator offering this unique blend of skiing and culture. All holidays are tailor-made, so resorts or cities can be swapped out to match different interests and pace.

Whether for a frequent visitor or those heading to Japan for the first time, these new Ski & City Safaris are the perfect way to discover a side of Japan most skiers never get to see.

Introducing the new Japan Ski & City Safaris

Flavours of Japan Ski & City Safari - World-class skiing with a mouth-watering culinary discovery across Niseko, Kobe, Osaka and Tokyo.

“Ski and eat your way across Japan, diving into deep powder snow on the northern island, followed by delicious local food on the mainland. It’s an absolute must for skiers and snowboarders who like to explore a new country with their taste buds.” - Andy Evans, Sales Consultant and former Japan resident for five years.

After five days skiing world-famous powder in Niseko, customers will swap out ski boots for chopsticks with visits to Japan’s top gastronomic cities, including Kobe for its famously melt-in-the-mouth tender wagyu beef, and Osaka, Japan’s neon-lit street food capital. The journey finishes in dazzling Tokyo, home to the world’s highest concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants and endless culinary delights.

This tour is tailor-made for food lovers and snow seekers alike, offering a flavour-packed take on the classic ski holiday.

How much? A 12-night Flavours of Japan Ski & City Safari starts from £2,995pp, based on 2 adults departing in March 2026 (first night spent in the air). Price includes 6 nights B&B at the 3*+ Always Niseko, 2 nights in a 4* hotel in Kobe, 2 nights in a 4* hotel in Osaka, 1 night in a 4* hotel in Tokyo, all international and domestic flights, shared transfers, and rail passes. (01273 224060, https://www.skisafari.com/experiences/ski-safaris/flavours-of-japan)

Histories of Japan Ski & City Safari - Carve Niseko’s endless, sumptuous powder before stepping into the past to take in poignant historic moments that changed Japan forever.

“Ski the deepest, lightest snow imaginable in Niseko, followed by a reflective journey through the historically significant cities of Hiroshima and Okinawa. This experience combines peaceful powder turns with tales of resilience and endurance.” - Abbie Janzwell, Product & Sales Specialist and former resident in Niseko.

Ski Safari’s Histories of Japan Ski & City Safari blends world-class powder skiing with a reflective journey through the human stories and cultural shifts that continue to shape Japan today.

After carving through some of the best powder on earth, travel south to Hiroshima and Okinawa - two locations central to the legacy of World War II. Visit Hiroshima’s haunting symbols of devastation, resilience and peace. In Okinawa, uncover the island’s tragic wartime past, then discover its distinct Ryukyuan heritage, whose unique dance and music customs are often overlooked in broader narratives of Japan. The adventure ends in Tokyo, where Japan’s post-war recovery and technological advancements are on full display.

How much? A 12-night Histories of Japan Ski & City Safari starts from £2,995pp, based on 2 adults departing in March 2026 (first night spent in the air). Price includes 6 nights B&B at the 3*+ Always Niseko, 2 nights at a 4* hotel in Hiroshima, 2 nights in a 4* hotel in Okinawa, 1 night in a 4* hotel in Tokyo, all international and domestic flights, shared transfers, and rail passes. (01273 224060, https://www.skisafari.com/experiences/ski-safaris/histories-of-japan)

Traditions of Japan Ski & City Safari - Combine Niseko’s legendary deep powder skiing with Japan’s rich identity and cultural heritage by visiting Kyoto, Kanazawa, Shirakawa-go and Tokyo.

“This ski & city safari is the perfect way to explore Japan’s winter wonderland and discover its traditions, both past and present. Staying in a ryokan in Kyoto and Shirakawa-go’s snow-covered village was an experience I’ll never forget.” - Andy Knights, Japan Product Manager.

Ski Safari’s Traditions of Japan Ski & City Safari transforms world-class powder skiing into a cultural odyssey through Japan.

In Kyoto, the birthplace of tea ceremonies and kimono weaving, experience Japan’s refined traditions firsthand. Then head to Kanazawa, with its preserved samurai and geisha districts and artisan food scene. Wander through the city’s Edo-era architecture, impressive temples and torii gates for an authentic Japanese experience. A day trip to the storybook village of Shirakawa-go reveals a slower, rural way of life. Finish in Tokyo, where ancient temples sit beneath neon skylines - a fitting finale to a journey through Japan’s past and present.

How much? A 12-night Traditions of Japan Ski & City Safari starts from £2,995pp, based on 2 adults departing in March 2026 (first night spent in the air). Price includes 6 nights B&B at the 3*+ Always Niseko, 2 nights at a traditional ryokan in Kyoto, 2 nights in a 4* hotel in Kanazawa, 1 night in a 4* hotel in Tokyo, all international and domestic flights, shared transfers, and rail passes. (01273 224060, https://www.skisafari.com/experiences/ski-safaris/traditions-of-japan)