Routes Americas underway in Indianapolis

Routes Americas has launched today, promising to bring together a selection of the biggest airline chief executives and decision-makers in the region.

The conference is set to be the catalyst for some of the exciting new partnerships and decisions that will shape the aviation industry in the Americas into the new decade.

Hosted by Indianapolis International Airport, Visit Indy and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, delegates will also have the opportunity to hear exclusive insights from the chief executive of ALTA and Interjet, among others, on the future of the sector.

Routes Americas offers an extensive programme of face-to-face meetings and panel discussions, providing senior decision makers from the region’s leading airlines and organisations with the means to meet key targets and remain informed about new developments in the industry.

This year’s conference will be attended by an international cohort of airlines, including British Airways, Condor, Delta, Swiss International, and United.

Also in attendance are delegates from a broad network of airports across the continent, as well as overseas, including GAP (Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico), LAX and London Stansted.

Steven Small, brand director at Routes, said: “Routes Americas is consistently the most important event in the calendar for aviation and tourism professionals working across the continent.

“We are expecting this year’s conference to open the door to many of the developments that we see in the Americas in the new decade.”

Indiana welcomes more than 28 million visitors from around the globe every year, generating $5.4 billion in total economic impact annually.

Visit Indy, one of this year’s hosts, aims to increase the economic growth of Indianapolis through tourism, promoting the Midwest city as a top sporting, cultural and culinary destination.