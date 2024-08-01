Rotterdam Welcomes Its First Doubletree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton Rotterdam Centre opens its doors to guests following an extensive re-brand of one of the city’s iconic, landmark properties. The 265-room hotel, located at the base of Rotterdam’s Erasmus Bridge, is the latest addition to the growing DoubleTree by Hilton portfolio in Europe, and marks a first for the popular hotel brand in the Dutch city.

Located in the heart of Rotterdam on the banks of the Maas River, DoubleTree by Hilton Rotterdam Centre offers visitors outstanding views of the surrounding harbour and waterfront from the hotel’s contemporary rooms and excellent transport connections across the city and beyond.

The hotel’s nine meeting rooms, located on the 15th and 16th floors of the hotel also offer impressive views of the harbour city’s skyline. With over 850 square metres of flexible conference and event space, DoubleTree by Hilton Rotterdam Centre provides an unrivalled backdrop for meetings and events in the city.

Guests will also be able to experience the hotel’s top floor wellness facilities, including indoor heated pool and fitness centre, and on-site bar and restaurant.

David Kelly, senior vice president, Continental Europe at Hilton said, “As the second largest city in the Netherlands, Rotterdam is an ever-evolving hub of innovation, seamlessly blending history and progress. With over a million guests visiting the city every year, we’re excited to be providing both business and leisure travellers with a new offering in the city under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand. With a prime location overlooking the Maas River, the hotel is a fantastic addition to our diverse portfolio of DoubleTree by Hilton hotels across Continental Europe, with more than 70 hotels now trading including other recent openings in Malta, Nice and the Azores.”

Marcel Bosman, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Rotterdam Centre, said, “We are delighted to bring the DoubleTree experience to guests staying in the beautiful and exciting city of Rotterdam. The team has worked tirelessly to create a modern and welcoming space that reflects the dynamic spirit of our location. We look forward to providing exceptional service and creating memorable experiences for our guests, whether they are here for business or leisure.”

Nightly room rates at DoubleTree by Hilton Rotterdam Centre start from €140 and all hotels offer fully flexible booking options with free changes and cancellations, with many rates giving guests flexibility to change or cancel up to 24 hours before their arrival day.* DoubleTree by Hilton Rotterdam Centre is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands.

Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app. Book direct at Hilton.com, through the Hilton Honors app or through other official Hilton channels for more perks and a price match guarantee. Hilton Honors members can redeem Points using the Points Explorer tool.

To celebrate the hotel’s opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1000 Points per night for bookings through 30th September 2024.

DoubleTree by Hilton Rotterdam Centre is located at Leuvehaven 80, 3011 EA Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/rtmdtdi-doubletree-rotterdam-centre/ or call +31 10 413 4139.

The property is owned by Annexum, operated by Orange Investment Managers and managed by Cycas Hospitality.

*Some exclusions to the 24-hour window may apply. Please refer to the property’s rate details for applicable terms or exceptions, if any, when booking or changing reservations.