European Waterways Unveils the New Ultra Deluxe Hotel Barge Kir Royale

European Waterways celebrates the historic launch of their New Champagne Cruise, Kir Royale, an elegant 8 passenger luxury hotel barge, cruising the River Marne and the Canal latéral à la Marne in Champagne, with icons Maison Boizel, Maison Ayala, and Frerejean Frères as part of her week-long “Champagne Voyage”.

Luxury Redefined

With a captivating history that dates back to World War Two, Kir Royale has undergone a remarkable transformation and is now a contemporary floating oasis. After months of renovation, this luxury vessel has emerged as a unique getaway destination in the heart of France’s famed Champagne region.

Stepping aboard, you’re greeted with a signature champagne welcome hosted by the Captain and his crew. From here, you’ll enter the spacious salon that’s decorated with bespoke furnishings, and features a charming bar, lounge piano, and a dining area that seamlessly opens on to an impressive galley kitchen for a front-row seat to watch the chef’s culinary magic unfold. With four-course meals served each day which are perfectly complemented by hand-picked wines, each meal is a true event in itself!

Each of the hotel barge’s four generously sized staterooms boast modern amenities including ultra-modern en suite bathrooms adorned with his and hers sinks, luxurious rainforest showers and premium L’Occitane products. Every detail onboard Kir Royale exudes comfort and sophistication.

Experience the ultimate in relaxation and luxury on Kir Royale’s expansive sun decks. Unwind in style on the forward deck, where a heated spa pool and plush loungers await. Or savor a sumptuous al fresco dining experience on the spacious rear deck, sheltered from the elements. And for the pièce de résistance, head to the rooftop deck for a breathtaking panoramic view of the rolling vineyards and picturesque landscapes that make this region so famous.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Champagne Voyage: Cruise Highlights

Kir Royale allows guests to indulge in the finest experiences the Champagne region has to offer along the picturesque River Marne and the Canal Lateral à la Marne. Cruising past verdant vineyards and chocolate box villages, travelers will explore historic sites like Château-Thierry, and Belleau Wood – home to the World War One battlefield and monument, and the American cemetery. From private tours and tastings at renowned champagne houses like Maison Boizel on the iconic UNESCO-listed Avenue de Champagne in Épernay to exploring historic landmarks like the majestic cathedral in Reims, where 33 Kings of France were crowned, every day brings new adventures. Guests will visit the boutique winery of Frerejean Frères, known for its premier and Grand Cru wines, with a private gourmet lunch in the salon of the family domaine. A third excursion includes a private tour and tasting at Maison Ayala, a prestigious champagne house located in the Grand Cru village of Aÿ. Founded in 1860 by Edmund Ayala, Maison Ayala is revered for producing high-quality, elegant, and complex champagnes using traditional methods.

The sweeping beauty of Champagne’s majestic countryside, blanketed with vineyards, is on full display, during this 6-night cruise and of course the famed Kir Royale cocktail is ready for passengers as they take this extraordinary cruise discovering the journey of the grape in Champagne.

What Guests are Saying…

Recently returned from Kir Royale’s maiden voyage, Mrs Rosalie L shares her cruise experience:

“Five Stars! This cruise did not disappoint. The staff were excellent, especially the chef!”

Kir Royale: A Luxury voyage in the heart of Champagne

The Ultra Deluxe 8-passenger hotel barge Kir Royale cruises the River Marne and the Canal latéral à la Marne in Champagne between April through October. 2025 Cruises aboard Kir Royale start from £6,790 per person, based on 2 sharing a cabin, and include gourmet meals, fine wines, alcoholic beverages and soft drinks, daily private excursions, en suite cabins, a deck-top spa pool, and air-conditioned transfers throughout. Private whole barge charters are also available throughout the season.