Pittsburgh to Welcome Music Legend Bruce Springsteen to the Stage

For the first time in eight years, Bruce Springsteen and The E-Street Band are set to rock Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on Thursday 15 and Sunday 18 August 2024, 7:30PM. Performing to a crowd of over 70,000 fans at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park last month, avid fans can follow Springsteen on his U.S leg of the tour and fly direct to Pittsburgh with British Airways from £543 return.

What’s more, British Airway is currently offering Executive Club Members double Avios points on any flight or holiday to the USA.* Flying six times weekly from London Heathrow (LHR), flights depart at 17:05 and land into Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) in just over eight hours at 20:10.

Tickets for both performances are still available from multiple U.S. ticket sites such as Ticketmaster and VividSeats with prices from £50pp. Stay at the boutique Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh with rooms from £80 per night. Its convenient location in downtown Pittsburgh is a little over a 10-minute walk to PPG Paints Arena - also home of the Penguins, Pittsburgh’s legendary Ice Hockey team, and close to downtown attractions, including the Andy Warhol Museum - also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the Heinz History Centre, the Strip District and Duquesne Incline - a 19th century cable car that scales Mount Washington providing spectacular views of the city.

Pittsburgh’s Music Milestones

The Birthplace of Jazz Legend Mary Lou Williams: One of jazz’s most influential pianists, Mary Lou Williams was born in Pittsburgh. Her contributions to the genre have earned her a permanent place in music history.

Home of The Clarks: One of Pittsburgh’s most famous rock bands, The Clarks continue to captivate audiences with their soulful tunes and dynamic performances. Their story is a testament to the city’s enduring love for music.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Connections: Pittsburgh is the hometown of The Jaggerz, whose hit “The Rapper” still echoes through the archives of rock history. The city’s musical influence is also celebrated in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where artists such as Perry Como and Gene Kelly have left their marks.

Annual Music Festivals and Events

Pittsburgh Jazz Festival: Held annually in September (19-22), this four-day festival celebrates the city’s rich jazz heritage with performances from more than 140 local and international jazz musicians held at the August Wilson African American Cultural Centre.

Three Rivers Arts Festival: This 10-day festival in June combines visual arts, live music, and food in downtown Pittsburgh, attracting international artists and visitors.

Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival: Every year, in July, this event showcases the best in blues and roots music, drawing fans for a weekend of soulful performances.

Head to visitpittsburgh.com for more information and to plan your trip.