WTM 2019: Rotana showcases global aspirations in London

Rotana is showcasing its diverse collection of hotels at World Travel Market London.

Taking place this week at ExCeL London convention, the event provides Rotana with an outstanding platform for engagement with key stakeholders, partners and customers in the UK market.

This year marks Rotana’s 13th consecutive participation at one of the biggest annual gatherings for the global travel industry, which brings together more than 51,000 international travel-trade professionals under one roof for unrivalled networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities.

Visitors to the Rotana stand can learn more about the company’s recent openings and highly active pipeline of upcoming hotels.

One of the key points of interest for delegates is Rotana’s entry to the eastern European market with the opening of the Bosmal Arjaan by Rotana in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strategically located in Sarajevo’s Bosmal City Centre complex, the new hotel features 132 suites, in addition to a gymnasium, a sauna, and multiple treatment rooms.

The hotel, which opened in September, introduces a fresh concept to the local hospitality scene and is the second tallest residential tower in the Balkans region.

Underlining its strong focus on expansion in Africa, Rotana is going to open its first hotel in the East of the continent this month.

Conveniently located in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, Johari Rotana is situated in close proximity to the Zanzibar Ferry and just 30 minutes from Julius Nyerere International Airport.

The modern and elegantly designed property offers individual experiences tailored for both business and leisure travellers.

Johari Rotana features 193 luxurious rooms and suites, 60 serviced apartments and a choice of five stylish dining venues.

The company is also highlighting twelve upcoming Rotana hotels that are scheduled to open before the end of 2020, which will take its total number of operational hotels to 80.

The pipeline encompasses new properties in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, and Iraq.

Commenting on the significance of the event, Rotana acting chief executive, Guy Hutchinson, said: “We are delighted to be here in London and participate at WTM, one of the most important gatherings in the annual industry calendar.

“This year, we are proud to showcase our recent expansions into two new geographies that further strengthen our global presence in Eastern Europe and East Africa.

“These important milestones marked fresh chapters in our ongoing success story.

“As we look to the future with confidence, we will continue to build on the solid foundations we have created and explore new opportunities to enhance the guest experience.”

Rotana currently operates 68 properties in 25 cities across 14 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey.

These offer a combined total of 18,018 rooms across several distinct brands, which cater to the needs of all types of travellers.

More Information

For more on Rotana, join them on the Department of Culture & Tourism - Abu Dhabi stand (ME200) at World Travel Market.