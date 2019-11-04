WTM 2019: Croatia prepares for centre stage in 2020

Croatia has big news to share at World Travel Market as the country seeks to highlight the trailblazing cities of Rijeka and Zagreb, as well as raising the destination’s profile further in the UK.

The city of Rijeka, a beacon for tourists in the Kvarner Gulf, will be the Culture Capital of Europe in 2020 while Zagreb offers staggering number of events, festivals and attractions all year round.

Combined with more investment and business travel growth, as well as award winning destinations, new hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants and diverse landscapes; Croatia continues to grow as a destination every year.

After receiving the highly coveted title of Culture Capital of Europe from the EU, Rijeka expects to be catapulted into the limelight and welcome over one million visitors next year.

Rijeka is just part of the extremely diverse Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, which boasts beautiful coastline, cities, and villages.

A historical yacht, transformed into a museum, the famous promenade of Molo Longo, and the historic Shrine of Our Lady of Trsat, dominate the city of Rijeka itself.

There is a chance to escape to nature in nearby Opatija too, which is nestled under Mount Ucka and part of Croatia’s ten nature parks.

Today, Opatija is experiencing a revival due to the wellness and spa facilities, which are located there.

Zagreb, meanwhile, is Croatia’s cultural metropolis.

Next year will be an exciting year for the city as the country takes its turn to be the seat of the EU presidency.

It is also competing for the title of European Green Capital, making the coming year one of great excitement for the country’s capital.

Croatia’s ministry of tourism aims to implement almost 70 unique projects, focusing on both niche and mainstream tourism trends, diversifying the countries offering yet further in the coming year.

The country is capitalising off the fame it receives from major television series from the likes of BBC, ITV and Channel 4 too, making this destination even more coveted.