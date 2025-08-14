Rotana Embarks on Region-Wide Digital Transformation to Future-Proof Hotel Operations

Rotana, one of the region’s leading hotel management companies, has announced the rollout of a next-generation operational platform across its hotel portfolio — marking a major step in its journey toward fully digitised, data-driven hotel operations.

The platform, powered by Connected Safety Net (CSN), is now live across Rotana properties, enabling teams to manage core processes such as food safety, reception standards, maintenance, and team audits — all through a single, unified digital ecosystem.

As the region’s hospitality sector continues to evolve, operators are under growing pressure to scale efficiently, maintain consistent brand standards, and deliver seamless guest experiences across markets. Robust digital infrastructure is becoming critical to supporting day-to-day operations and long-term growth.

Rotana’s adoption of Connected Safety Net reflects this shift — reinforcing its focus on operational agility and brand consistency as it continues to scale across the region. The move is part of a broader strategy to elevate service delivery and embed smarter, more responsive systems into hotel operations.

By streamlining day-to-day operations and reducing manual workload, the system allows Rotana’s staff to focus on delivering a seamless, high-quality experience that aligns with the brand’s service promise.

“This transformation is about making every part of our operations smarter, faster, and more connected,” said Eddy Tannous, Chief Operating Officer at Rotana. “It gives our teams the tools they need to lead with confidence and deliver the same exceptional standards our guests expect — no matter where in the region they are.”

A Scalable Platform for Operational Agility

Built for speed and flexibility, CSN replaces paper-based systems with a no-code, mobile-enabled platform that supports real-time reporting, automated workflows, and instant compliance tracking.

With capabilities ranging from digital permits-to-work to configurable audits and safety logs, the platform empowers Rotana’s teams to proactively manage service quality, drive accountability, and respond faster to on-the-ground issues — all while reducing administrative complexity.

Paul Richardson, Managing Director at Connected Safety Net, said: “We are incredibly proud to support Rotana, a true leader in hospitality, on this transformative journey. Together, we’ve digitised critical operations, enhanced efficiency while supporting sustainability goals, and demonstrating what can be achieved when technology meets visionary leadership. This partnership epitomises our commitment to enabling safer, smarter, and more sustainable environments across the hospitality sector.”

Powering the People Behind the Brand

While the technology operates in the background, the result is felt across every guest interaction — shorter response times, safer spaces, and better communication between departments.

“This isn’t just a system upgrade,” said Carole Gemayel, Corporate director of Environment, health and safety at Rotana. ““It’s a cultural shift. Our teams now have real-time visibility and the autonomy to lead with accountability — which directly translates into better service and stronger guest trust. More importantly, the CSN rollout is about digitizing all food safety and health & safety records, helping us reduce paper consumption and effectively track team compliance. These digital tools support hotel-level managers and frontline teams while aligning with Rotana’s brand promise of delivering ‘Treasured Time’ across every stay.”

With over 114 properties in operation and development, Rotana is building the infrastructure today that will support its continued growth tomorrow. The rollout of CSN reflects the company’s commitment to scalable innovation — ensuring every hotel, team, and guest benefits from the same high-performing operational foundation.

This initiative follows a series of strategic investments in people, systems, and partnerships that place Rotana at the forefront of modern hospitality in the region.