UAE Braces for Record-Breaking Heat: How to Stay Safe While Surviving the Heatwave

As much as the world battles historic heat waves, the UAE is facing it’s own scorching reality, with temperatures rising over 51oC, raising serious concerns about public health, worker safety, and long-term climate resilience.

2025 has brought extreme tempratures across continents, from Europe and North America to Asia and the Middle East. Countries like Greece have recorded their earliest and most intense heat waves, forcing authorities to halt outdoor work.

The UAE is experiencing Longer, more intense summers with earlier onset and prolonged peak temperatures, exceeding up to 51°C in some areas and little overnight relief.

According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES), urban regions are more vulnerable due to the urban heat island effect1, with concrete and asphalt trap heat, causing city temperatures to stay high even after sunset.

A Growing Public Health Crisis

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has issued several advisories given the elevated risks for public health, especially among vulnerable populations and outdoor workers. There is an increased urgency for heat action plans, including early warning systems, hydration access, adjusted work schedules, avoiding heat-related illness, especially for groups like children, the elderly, and those with chronic conditions.

Heat stroke is the most dangerous form of heat-related illness and can occur rapidly when the body can no longer regulate its temperature. It requires immediate medical attention and can be fatal if untreated. Cardiovascular issues, respiratory complications, and kidney disease are also intensified during extreme heat.

In a country where a significant portion of the workforce labors outdoors, especially in construction and logistics, worker safety is extremely important. Apart from the authorised mid-day break regulations and prohibiting outdoor work during peak heat hours, organizations operating in high-risk sectors are being urged to implement heat action plans, including:

• Establishing a heat wave early warning system.

• Issuing alerts with clear protective guidance.

• Ensuring access to shade, cool water, and rest breaks.

• Reviewing site conditions and adjusting work schedules accordingly.

Apart from that, with summer holidays in full swing, a few key precautions that can be taken by travellers and residents are:

Before Traveling:

• Check weather forecasts for your destination.

• Book accommodation with air conditioning and power backup.

• Pack breathable, light-colored clothing made from cotton or linen.

During Your Trip or Local Commute:

• Allow time to acclimatize, especially for children.

• Never leave infants, children, or pets in parked cars.

• Carry essentials like a refillable water bottle, sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat, and a personal health kit.