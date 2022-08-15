Rotana appoints new corporate director of EHS

Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, has appointed Carole Gemayel as Corporate Director of Environment, Health and Safety (EHS). As the group continues to drive its tenacious expansion plans, environmental impact remains a key priority for the pioneering hospitality group, it said.

As corporate director, Gemayel will be responsible for further enhancing the company’s sustainability vision, delivering on Rotana’s longstanding commitment to being a responsible and environmentally conscious business.

In her new role, Gemayel will take charge of engaging with the Rotana team to innovate, develop and implement new management systems that meet and exceed compliance across environmental and safety aspects relating to Rotana’s operations and activities, it said.

Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO of Rotana, said: “Sustainability lies at the heart of Rotana’s operations. Gemayel’s extensive expertise will help us to achieve a robust sustainability programme that is aligned with our core values. With sustainability increasingly becoming a must-have priority for travellers, it is vital we continue providing our guests an enhanced experience when staying at any of our hotels and resorts.”

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Gemayel boasts an extensive list of credentials with roles including Area Environmental, Health and Safety Manager. Most recently, she served as Environmental, Health and Sustainability Consultant and Trainer supporting several clients in Lebanon performing internal audits and spearheading solutions for improvement. Previously, she served as Traceability, Food Safety and Regulation Officer at the Grand Moulin de Paris (Groupe NutriXo) in Paris.

Renowned for its sustainable best practices in the region and within the industry, Rotana has actively engaged in multiple initiatives following the launch of its Global Corporate Sustainability Platform Rotana Earth in 2013. The platform provides a comprehensive framework that addresses environmental, economic and social sustainabilit