Room with a view at Canopy by Hilton Cannes

Cannes will soon be home to the new Canopy by Hilton Cannes, with 143 guest rooms in central Cannes, a short walk from the city’s beaches, Old Port and the renown Palais des Festivals. The hotel is expected to welcome its first guests in 2023 and marks Hilton’s first property in Cannes.

“We are excited to bring Hilton’s first property to Cannes under the Canopy by Hilton brand,” said Nathalie Esnee, owner and CEO, SNC Societe d´Exploitation Nouvelle du Soleil d´Or. “We are confident that the hotel’s enviable location in the city, the lifestyle positioning and stunning views over the coast will make for a huge hit with both leisure and business travellers.”

The hotel is comprised of a mixture of guest rooms and suites, with most featuring balconies and sea views of the French Riviera. Led by acclaimed designer Ramy Fischler, the hotel’s design aesthetic takes inspiration from the soft glamour of Cannes, with organic tones used throughout to reference the tree-lined boulevards and enduring beauty of Provencal architecture.

Each Canopy by Hilton offers conscious touches for the environment and pets, including filtered water stations, recycled keys and its Paws in the Neighborhood pet programme.

