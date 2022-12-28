Rock by the River with Anantara During the Bangkok Riverside Fest 2023

A standout event on the city’s social calendar, the annual Bangkok Riverside Fest is back after a three-year hiatus to bring a vibrant mix of music, water sports and alfresco feasting to the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

Taking place over the weekend of 3-5 February 2023, the festival aims to capture the spirit of community as well as celebrating local culture and raising charitable donations for elephant-related projects throughout Thailand.

The third instalment of the popular festival promises a number of new surprises alongside such crowd-pleasers as overwater fireworks, VIP Champagne tents and concerts by leading Thai artists in the Music Zone. This year, the festival line-up features a number of top acts including mini-concerts from PiXXiE, POLYCAT, VIOLETTE WAUTIER, MEAN, LIPTA, 4EVE, patrickananda, Wanyai Feat. Mon Monik, as well as live DJ sets for dancing on the grass.

Families will find interactive displays from the Thailand Kite Association and Elephant Parade and kids activities including the Euro Bungee and a Zorbbal Race Track in addition to a bustling Lifestyle Market with Bangkok’s favourite local vendors selling everything from clothing, local handcrafted items and souvenirs. A Foodie Village is treating the hungry crowds to festival food staples, Thai street food classics and international dishes from Thailand’s top restaurants and Bangkok’s favourite chefs. Guests can also relax with an indulgent artisan cocktail in the beer and wine gardens while taking in the water action.

During the day, the sporting events on the mighty Chao Phraya will be the main attraction with elephant boat racing teams battling it out for a chance to win luxury prizes. The competitively-minded among the public will also be offered a healthy challenge by signing up for kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding contests. After dark, the action will shift to the Music Zone with performances running late into the night.

To make a weekend out of it, guests can combine their festival experience with a stay at the adjacent Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort. Packages start from THB 7,969++ for a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room including breakfast and regular festival tickets for two people, and THB 14,165++ with VIP tickets. During the festival, Anantara Riverside’s complimentary shuttle boat will be running an hourly service between the BTS station - Saphan Taksin and the resort’s jetty until late.

For more information about Bangkok Riverside Fest and to buy festival tickets, please visitwww.bangkokriversidefest.com. For Anantara Riverside room bookings, please visit www.anantara.com/en/riverside-bangkok/offers