Rocco Forte Hotels Present Immersive Street Art Tours in Munich and Berlin

Rocco Forte Hotels, Germany unveil an immersive street art-themed tour, inviting guests to explore Berlin and Munich’s graffiti worlds. Urban art enthusiasts will delve into the cities stories and history through vibrant lettering artistic facades, walls and subways.

These two great cities of Germany, Munich and Berlin, are just a 4-hour ICE express train ride apart, offering an ideal dual-city exploration hub.

Munich

When it comes to street art, Munich is hailed as the birthplace of German graffiti art and a European street art pioneer housing the MUCA (Museum of Urban and Contemporary Art) since 2016, the first museum of this kind in Germany.

In 1970, “HEIDUK” marked Munich’s first graffiti wave, spawning intrigue. The accidental prank-turned media spectacle initiated the city’s graffiti culture. New York’s graffiti elite graced Munich in 1984, painting live at Maximilianstrasse 25 and infusing street art vibes. Germany’s graffiti origins trace to the 1985 “Geltendorf train,” Europe’s first “whole train” project, with artist Loomit gaining international acclaim. The Euro-Graffiti Union formed in 1986, backing legal spaces and supporting emerging talents, as Munich’s street art scene flourished by the late 1980s, culminating in the establishment of Europe’s biggest Wall of Fame on Dachauerstrasse.

Discover all of this and more at the Charles Hotel, when Matthias Köhler (aka Loomit), a pioneer from the early days, will lead guests on an exclusive guided tour of his personal street art highlights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berlin

Berlin’s history as a divided city fuels its allure for international street artists. Post-reunification, a thriving urban art scene emerged, showcased through projects like URBAN NATION’s ONE WALL and Backjumps Live Issues. This city in perpetual transition embodies its art, with iconic works like Dimitrji Vrubel’s “My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love” and Thierry Noir’s vibrant heads. The globally recognized image of a GDR soldier jumping the border fence remains etched on Bernauer Strasse’s former border strip. Transformed by both local talents and renowned artists, Berlin stands as the world’s largest open-air art gallery, solidifying its street art metropolis status, further underscored by its 2006 designation as a UNESCO “City of Design”.

At Hotel de Rome in Berlin, guests will embark on an exclusive discovery tour of street art & graffiti scene with a private guide organised by the concierge. During the tour, guests can will find out more about the background of the artworks and how they are created, and experience the capital as a gigantic open-air art gallery.