Rocco Forte Hotels introduces an in-suite musical dining experience like no other in partnership with musical talents across Europe

As a final celebration of its 25 Year Anniversary, Rocco Forte Hotels launches the Musical Suite Service, inviting guests to indulge in culinary and musical artistry from the privacy of a Signature Suite. Rocco Forte’s iconic city hotels have partnered with theatres, opera houses and musicians in each location to provide the ultimate private performance for guests, available to order alongside in-suite dining from the hotels’ restaurants.

From established sopranos to funky jazz bands to young talents from revered musical institutions, guests will have the chance to enjoy a private concert from the comfort of their suite. Singers and string players; keys and wind; soloists and groups, each hotel has curated an entertaining extravaganza to ensure guests enjoy the most enthralling breakfast, lunch or dinner ever experienced - be it as a surprise for a loved one, a prized performance for a major fan or simply the perfect enhancement for a lovely meal.

Guests can gather friends for a dynamic jazz performance in Hotel Amigo’s Blaton Suite. The ideal setting for a night of blues and rhythm - favoured by none other than Serge Gainsbourg - with a drink in hand and dinner delivered directly, the jazz trio performs guests’ favourites. Alternatively, for a romantic evening a-deux, the terrace of Hotel de Russie’s Picasso Suite sets the scene for an unforgettable Roman dinner. Accompanied by a soprano’s serenade and strumming guitar, the couple can enjoy Fulvio Pierangelini’s famous cooking surrounded by song.

Bagpipes at The Balmoral create a true Scottish scene in the Glamis Suite or in Germany, the Berlin State Opera, just across from Hotel de Rome, arrive at the hotel and burst into song in the Bebel Suite. Overlooking Brunelleschi’s Cupola and Giotto’s Campanile, Hotel Savoy’s guests can succumb to the sounds of opera singers from Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, whilst at Brown’s in London the possibilities are endless as the in-house musical expert chooses a personal favourite to perform in private. Overlooking the Roman skyline, the maestro of Hotel de la Ville will pick the guests’ preferences from across the Roman musical spectrum. In Palermo, Teatro Massimo will provide a dive into ancient traditions with a Sicilian Serenade in the Signature Suites of Villa Igiea.