New ‘Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse’ theme park to open in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report that Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon Falls have confirmed that the world’s first fully-branded Columbia Pictures movie theme park – Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse – will open in Thailand on 12 October, 2022.

Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing and Communications, said, “The opening of Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse is thrilling news, and it adds another world-class reason to come and enjoy a holiday in Thailand. We are very much looking forward to the park’s much-awaited opening.”

Thailand-based attractions developer Amazon Falls has reimagined what was the Cartoon Network Amazone waterpark and created – in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment – the new Columbia Pictures theme and waterpark.

Situated a short drive from Pattaya in the Bang Saray area, Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse promises to be an exciting ‘immersive entertainment destination’ for everyone, with rides and attractions featuring characters from such movies as Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Bad Boys, Zombieland, The Emoji Movie, and Hotel Transylvania.

Mr. Liakat Dhanji, Amazon Falls CEO and Chairman, said “Alongside our unique rides and attractions, we look forward to forging new partnerships with top accommodation, technology, retail, and F&B partners as we curate an unmatched lifestyle experience that will resonate with all our visitors.”

Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse will cater to all ages, with themed and immersive zones offering both water and land-based attractions, as well as live shows, interactive props, restaurants, and specialty merchandise shops. Among the park’s highlights, the Mega Wave Pool will host music events, movie screenings, and shows with giant LED screens and concert-grade Dolby DTS surround sound; the Ghostbusters Proton Stream will take people on an exhilarating water dome journey, and monsters from Hotel Transylvania will welcome people to an enormous water play structure.

While Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse is the next step in Sony Pictures’ larger global strategy to grow and expand location-based entertainment by utilising its film and TV brands, it is also poised to set new standards for immersive entertainment in Thailand’s EEC or Eastern Economic Corridor initiative that aims to revitalise the Eastern Seaboard area that includes Pattaya.

Dr. Kanit Sangsubhan, EEC Special Advisor on Strategic Development, said “The Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse project is going to play a key role in reshaping the growth dynamism in the EEC. The theme park will be a key component in our EEC Smart City development plan, and the EEC will provide our full support, including 5G services and other infrastructure, digital technology, transit links, and partnership with a clean energy and investment promotion package to ensure the success of the project and help create long-term sustainable development in the EEC.”