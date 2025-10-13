Riyadh Air unveils “Hafawa Lounge”, its first premium airport experience

Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, has officially opened its inaugural premium lounge, the “Hafawa Lounge” strategically located between Terminal 1 and 2 at King Khalid International Airport. Designed to redefine premium hospitality, this inspiring space seamlessly blends innovation and Saudi tradition to create the future of air travel experience. “Hafawa” an Arabic word embodying warmth and hospitality, perfectly reflects Riyadh Air’s commitment to delivering a world-class guest experience at every touchpoint.

Spanning an expansive nearly 2,000 square meters, the “Hafawa Lounge” offers seating for approximately 370 guests. Exclusively available to Riyadh Air’s Business Elite and Business Class travelers, the lounge provides a diverse array of zones tailored to individual needs and preferences. Guests can choose from areas designed for rest and relaxation, vibrant social spaces, fine dining or casual eating, immersive digital experiences, or private and family rooms. The lounge is meticulously crafted to cater to every premium guest’s requirement before their flight.

Designed by the award-winning global studio Yabu Pushelberg, the “Hafawa lounge” showcases a refined material palette. Limestone, oak wood, bronze detailing, and textured plaster elements combine to create a serene and tactile environment, drawing inspiration from the breathtaking natural landscapes of Saudi Arabia.

Within the lounge, Riyadh Air guests are invited to indulge in a comprehensive range of dining and relaxation options. At The Café, travelers can savor freshly brewed coffee prepared by expert baristas, accompanied by a selection of artisanal pastries and light bites from the in-house bakery. For a more communal experience, the “Buffet and Social Dining” area provides ample seating and a convivial atmosphere. The “Social Lounge” serves as a tranquil retreat for relaxed conversation. The “Beverage Corner” crafts premium non-alcoholic refreshments, while the “Immersive Room” brings digital experiences to life, reflecting Riyadh Air’s digital-first ethos. Families can utilize private “Family Rooms,” and “Private Rooms” offer a peaceful sanctuary. “Executive Dining” provides a refined à la carte experience, with both private dining and Executive Dining areas overlooking a serene garden, creating a calming, nature-inspired setting.

The design of the “Hafawa lounge” draws inspiration from the desert landscape, where the earth meets the sky. Wind-shaped, organic forms evoke a sense of dynamic movement and boundless possibility, crafting spaces that are simultaneously monumental and intimately inviting. Upon arrival, guests are warmly welcomed with authentic Saudi coffee and premium dates, a cherished tradition celebrating the Kingdom’s timeless generosity. From the tactile textures underhand to the warm aromas filling the air, every element has been meticulously considered to evoke cultural pride and a profound sense of belonging.

Innovation is seamlessly integrated throughout the guest journey. From barrier-free access and intuitive digital wayfinding to interactive engagement touchpoints, the Lounge leverages cutting-edge technology to significantly enhance the guest experience, all while preserving a sense of human warmth. These advancements powerfully underscore Riyadh Air’s position as a forward-thinking, digital-first airline, firmly committed to shaping the future of global travel.

For Riyadh Air guests traveling in Business and Business Elite cabins, the Lounge transcends a mere waiting area – it signifies the beginning of their journey. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to inspire, connect, and elevate, thereby setting an unprecedented benchmark for the future of air travel hospitality.