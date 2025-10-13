Riyadh Air and Uber announce strategic partnership

Riyadh Air and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) have announced a strategic long-term partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to collaborate and aim to deliver an industry leading and convenient end-to-end travel experience for travelers in the Kingdom and around the world. The inking of the partnership took place at the Boeing factory in Charleston with Riyadh Air’s first aircraft as the backdrop to celebrate the occasion, the signing ceremony also brought together Lucid Motors, underscoring the alignment of premium air travel and global mobility solutions, and next-generation electric vehicles.



This partnership represents a significant step in Riyadh Air’s plan to deliver best-in-class service throughout the guest experience and brings together two companies committed to facilitating a convenient and stress-free guest experience. This collaboration reflects Riyadh Air’s commitment to setting new industry benchmarks by combining innovation, convenience, and premium service at every touchpoint of the traveler journey.

Through this strategic partnership, Riyadh Air and Uber will collaborate on a number of initiatives, which include exclusive benefits to members of Riyadh Air’s soon to be announced loyalty program, all integrated effortlessly within Riyadh Air’s digital ecosystem. The partnership is designed to provide guests with convenience and peace of mind from the moment they book their journey to their destination.

Osamah Alnuaiser, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Riyadh Air, said: “This partnership with Uber is another example of how Riyadh Air is reimagining the travel experience. By integrating trusted and innovative services into our offering, we are ensuring our guests enjoy a seamless, premium journey both in the air and on the ground. Together, we are setting new standards for convenience and service excellence in the aviation industry.”



This collaboration brings together two brands that share a vision for innovation, customer-centricity, and a world-class experience. By combining Riyadh Air’s premium travel offering with Uber’s innovative technology and global presence, the partnership delivers a truly connected journey that simplifies last-mile travel and meets the evolving needs of today’s travelers.

Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer at Uber, said: “Our partnership with Riyadh Air is a significant step in our mission to make movement seamless for people everywhere. By combining premium air travel with convenient and seamless last-mile mobility, we’re making journeys effortless and more convenient for travelers in the Kingdom and around the world.”



This partnership marks a significant milestone in Riyadh Air’s strategy to become one of the world’s most guest-centric airlines, leveraging advanced technology and strategic collaborations to deliver an unmatched travel experience. With Riyadh Air’s ambition to connect Saudi Arabia to over 100 destinations by 2030, this alliance with Uber reinforces its role as a catalyst for innovation, service excellence, and global connectivity.