ROCKIN’1000 BRINGS THE BIGGEST ROCK BAND ON EARTH TO THE U.S.

New Orleans & Company is excited to announce that The Biggest Rock Band on Earth is coming to the United States for the first time. Rockin’1000, the global collective that unites 1,000 musicians to perform together for the concert of their lives, revealed its upcoming U.S. debut will take place on January 31, 2026 in New Orleans. In a massive, one‑night‑only concert at the Caesars Superdome, 1,000 singers and musicians – including guitarists, bassists, drummers, keyboardists, and, in a special tribute to New Orleans, a horns section featuring trumpets, saxophones, and trombones – will all take the stage together, to unleash a wall of sound in unison, unlike anything the U.S. has ever seen: live, loud, and in perfect sync.

“To bring Rockin’1000 to the United States, the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll, is a dream we’ve had for many years. To host our inaugural event in an iconic American city like New Orleans, and a venue like Caesars Superdome, means the world,” said Fabio Zaffagnini, the visionary Founder of Rockin’1000. “There is nothing more powerful than bringing complete strangers together through the power of music. For one unforgettable night on stage, we create an emotional connection that unites not just the musicians, but the friends, family, and fans who have come to support them. I cannot wait to share this epic experience and expand our global community of devoted music lovers.”

What started in 2015 as a viral stunt by Zaffagnini, in which 1,000 musicians performed a tribute song to the Foo Fighters in his small Italian town and garnered global attention, has now evolved into a worldwide community of more than 100,000 musicians, united by a passion to create something extraordinary through the power of collective energy. Today, Rockin’1000 has filled stadiums in 20 countries, sold more than 300,0000 tickets, and racked up hundreds of millions of views online, by creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences for band members and audiences alike - 1,000 musicians at a time.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Italy-based team at Rockin’1000 to help bring this globally viral and one-of-a-kind concert format to the United States for their North American debut performance,” said Walt Leger III, President & CEO of New Orleans & Company. “New Orleans sustains one of the most vibrant and historic music scenes in the country and we are honored to introduce the United States to these 1000 passionate musicians of the international music community, of all skill levels, to perform on the floor of the Caesars Superdome, the site of so many iconic moments in its 50-year history.”

Leger added, “Serving as the promoter of the event, New Orleans & Company further expects the Rockin’1000 will serve as a defining moment as we venture into the arena of curating unique content on behalf of the great city and state. As travelers seek out authentic and unique cultural experiences as the primary reason for their travel, this new type of ‘performance-based tourism’ forges a deeper understanding and connection with a destination’s artistic heritage. The collective energy of New Orleans and Rockin’1000 will be a powerful and moving experience for everyone in attendance on January 31st.”

The upcoming January 31 performance at the Caesars Superdome will feature a curated setlist of timeless rock anthems and fan favorites, performed live by 1,000 musicians in unison, selected through an open registration process. As spots are limited, interested musicians of all skill levels join the band at: https://www.rockin1000.com/join-the-band. Confirmations and notifications will be received through the app, along with dedicated information such as event details, tutorials, and rehearsal instructions.

For those interested in attending the inaugural, live stadium event, tickets are now available at www.neworleans.com/rockin1000.