Vietnam celebrates national day at Expo 2020

Vietnam has marked its Expo 2020 Dubai national day with a cultural performance from top artists, including a rendition of the UNESCO-recognised song ‘Quan ho son in Bac Ninh’ at Al Wasl during the official ceremony.

Ta Quang Dong, Vietnam deputy minister of culture, sports and tourism, was welcomed by sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE assistant minister of foreign affairs.

Ta Quang Dong said: “Expo 2020 becomes even more special in the context that the whole world is experiencing an unprecedented challenging and difficult period of time in history due to the profound and multi-dimensional impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is one of the first events where 192 participating countries gather and meet in person once again to showcase their achievements, latest advancements, connect and work together for the future.

“The theme of Expo 2020 Dubai reflects the reality of the world where no single country can solve the challenges we are facing but requires the solidarity of all countries in the world.”

He added: “Vietnam wishes to promote the power of cultural values and the creativity of Vietnamese people to make practical and effective contributions to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as join hands with international friends to address the challenges the humanity is facing.”

Al Wasl Plaza will be transformed into a vibrant cultural stage for grand fashion show the Eternal Flow, which is set to feature more than 150 people showcasing traditional dance performances and exciting circus acts.

Three Vietnamese and international fashion designers will demonstrate the beauty of traditional brocade with one-of-a-kind collections.

Al Shamsi said: “As one of the fastest growing economies and the third-largest market in south-east Asia, Vietnam’s presence at Expo highlights its journey of growth and development.

“Vietnam has joined other change-makers at Expo 2020 Dubai to explore the key to creating a better future for everyone, and to promote its ‘Vision 2035: Towards prosperity, creativity, equity, and democracy’.

“The decades-old relationship between the UAE and Vietnam is built on a strong foundation and has resulted in diverse cooperation ranging from the political, to the economic, to the cultural spheres.

“Through Vietnam’s presence at Expo 2020 Dubai and beyond, we are keen to enhance our cooperation and explore new areas for further engagement between our two nations.”

The celebrations will also include an immersive Vietnamese cultural experience, including bespoke projection show the Legend of Lac Long Quan & Au Co beamed across Al Wasl Plaza, telling the tale of a dragon and fairy couple, whose children had become the ancestors of Vietnamese people.

Ta Quang Dong added: “We’ve had a US$ 6.5 billion trade turnover between Vietnam and the UAE, and this is a very promising number that we to see increase through future cooperation.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is a great opportunity to showcase that Vietnam is a strong destination for investment because we have some of the best infrastructure, and the government has adapted laws and policies on trading so that we can create a favourable environment for foreign investors.”

The Vietnam Pavilion is located in the Opportunity District, under the theme ‘Distilling the Past, Shaping the Future’.

The pavilion creatively merges traditional Vietnamese elements with contemporary references, while offering a unique journey across the South East Asian country, and features everything from traditional folk art to cutting-edge virtual-reality technology and delicious local cuisine.

