RIU receives six British Airways Holidays awards

British Airways Holidays, one of the United Kingdom’s major tour operators, gave 2022 Customer Excellence Awards to six RIU Hotels & Resorts located in Dubai, Maldives, the United States and Spain.

The operator gathered more than 67,000 independent opinions in 2022 and is giving a total of 540 Customer Excellence Awards for 2022 around the world to recognise customers’ top-rated hotels.

The six award-winning RIU hotels are: Riu Dubai (overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars), Riu Palace Maldivas (overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars), Riu Atoll (overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars), Riu Plaza New York Times Square (overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars), Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square (overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars) and Riu Plaza España (overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars).

These awards are based on the impartial opinions of guests who stayed at the hotels. British Airways Holidays compiles these opinions on Feefo (www.ba.com/reviews), an independent platform where customers rate their hotel experience. Guests rate their stay based on location, service, cleanliness of the facilities and sleep quality, and give an overall rating out of five stars.

These awards are very important to RIU as they recognise the joint effort made by everyone who works every day at the chain’s hotels to offer the very best service.

