Kick Off Summer Fun at Walt Disney World Resort

Summer is just around the corner, and there is no better place to kick off the fun than at Walt Disney World Resort. Families can celebrate the end of the school year, mark graduation milestones for deserving students, and say thank you to dad on his special day. Of course, summer is also the perfect time to experience all the thrills the resort has to offer.

With world-famous theme parks, seasonal festivals, recreation of all kinds and delicious dining destinations, Walt Disney World sets the stage for an unforgettable summer. Here are eight magical ways to start the fun!

Stroll through the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Explore lush gardens, sample sweet and savory bites at more than 15 Outdoor Kitchens, and shop new festival merchandise collections at this beautiful festival, which takes place now through July 5. Stop by EPCOT Farmers Feast Outdoor Kitchen to enjoy its seasonally changing menu, and cap off the fun with the Garden Rocks Concert Series featuring nightly performances by internationally recognized artists. Upcoming performances include Rick Springfield on Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day Weekend and the Plain White T’s June 2 to 5. During Father’s Day weekend, Vertical Horizon plays on Friday and Saturday with Tony Orlando playing Sunday and Monday nights. Between festival activities, take time to explore popular park attractions like Soarin’ Around the World, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

Reward a graduate’s hard work with special merchandise and a personalized celebration button

A visit to a Disney theme park is an unforgettable day for any grad. Celebrate this momentous occasion with a Mickey Mouse graduation hat or a Stitch graduation plush, the perfect way to add a special touch to the day. Hats are available at several merchandise locations and can be personalized with custom embroidery at Disney’s Wonderful World of Memories in the Disney Springs Marketplace or Curtain Call Collectibles in Magic Kingdom Park. Guests can also grab a celebration button from merchandise locations across the resort and get it personalized at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Magic Kingdom Park or Disney’s Days of Christmas in the Disney Springs Marketplace.

Mark graduation with a “Capture Your Moment” session

Graduates can grab their caps and schedule a 20-minute “Capture Your Moment” photo session with a Disney PhotoPass photographer at any of the four theme parks to add an extra dose of magic to their celebrations. Advance reservations are highly recommended and can be made on the Enchanting Extras page of DisneyWorld.com.

Spend quali-tee time together while golfing at a Walt Disney World golf course

Fore a fun time, consider a round of golf at one of the Walt Disney World golf courses. With courses ranging from 9 to 18 holes laid out across acres of beautiful Florida landscape, it’s a great way to unplug and spend time in nature while celebrating. Par-tee on! Advanced reservations are highly recommended and can be booked online.

Take the family on a guided fishing excursion

Fishing excursions at Walt Disney World are one of the resort’s best kept secrets, and both experienced and new anglers can enjoy fishing on beautiful lakes and lagoons. Friends and families can choose 2- or 4-hour guided catch-and-release outings that depart from many Disney resort hotel marinas. Each excursion includes an experienced guide, rod and reel, tackle and bait. It is a fantastic way to spend quality time with family while taking in breathtaking vistas. For more information, visit the fishing page on DisneyWorld.com.

Experience #AlltheDisneyThrills

Guests can kick off summer fun with a thrilling attraction for everyone in the family at Walt Disney World Resort. They can set out on a whitewater adventure through a lush jungle in the heart of Asia on Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, put their own concept car to the test on Test Track Presented by Chevrolet or be dazzled by incredible fireworks as Happily Ever After Presented by Pandora lights up the night sky over Magic Kingdom Park. Guests looking to thrill their tastes buds won’t want to miss the newly opened Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which serves up barbecue-inspired fare family style – a perfect to start to the summer barbecue season.

Pamper parents with full-service spa treatments

Parents deserve an end-of-school-year treat too, and mom and dad can spend time relaxing with revitalizing treatments at Walt Disney World Resort. At The Grand Floridian Spa, spoil them with an array of services such as massages, manicures and more. Dad can also receive his very own special treatment at the Art of Shaving at Disney Springs, where expertly trained Master Barbers are ready to indulge him with a premium shave, haircut or scalp therapy experience.

Bring everyone together for dinner

Signature dining at Walt Disney World offers endless variety for every palate – from a taste of market-inspired cuisine at California Grill in Disney’s Contemporary Resort to the continental inspiration of Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera at Disney’s Riviera Resort. Advance reservations are highly recommended and can be made through the MyDisneyExperience app.

To experience any in-park offerings, guests must have valid theme park admission and may need a theme park reservation depending on type of admission and date of visit. Guests can visit DisneyWorld.com for more information about planning their visit.