RIU partners with TIRME to use 100% renewable electricity from local sources

As part of its Proudly Committed sustainability strategy, RIU Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement with TIRME, Mallorca Environmental Technology Park, to guarantee the supply of 100% renewable electricity generated locally in all of its hotels in the Balearic Islands.

The agreement, which applies to 2025, 2026 and 2027, ensures that the electricity consumed by RIU at its Balearic Islands facilities will have a zero carbon footprint from this year onwards.

This pioneering commitment makes RIU Hotels the first hotel chain to sign an agreement like this with TIRME, ensuring that all its electricity will exclusively come from renewable sources generated in the local area. This agreement will supply the five RIU hotels in Majorca, its hotel in Formentera and its corporate offices located in Playa de Palma.

This move reinforces the Majorcan chain’s direction of travel in terms of green energy as, since 2022, RIU has had a certified renewable electricity supply in twelve countries, which represent more than half of its destinations.

This commitment, as well as the installation of photovoltaic solar panels in 22 of its hotels, aligns with RIU’s global aim of reducing its carbon footprint. In the last three years the hotel chain has made considerable progress: emissions per stay have been reduced by 64% ([scopes] 1 and 2), a significant achievement in its Proudly Committed sustainability strategy.

