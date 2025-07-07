Introducing the Costa del Sol’s New Icon of Avant-Garde Luxury: ME Marbella

Following a €20 million renovation, Meliá Hotels International arrives in Marbella with signature architecture, unique beach club concept and a culinary offering that captures the true essence of the Mediterranean

ME by Meliá makes its debut in Andalusia with a bold reinterpretation of modern luxury.

Where the art of living meets aesthetic innovation, ME Marbella emerges as the new epicentre of contemporary luxury on the Costa del Sol. Perfectly positioned between Puerto Banús and Marbella’s charming Old Town, the hotel marks the Andalusian debut of Meliá Hotels International’s most cutting-edge brand, ME by Meliá. With its distinctive identity, ME Marbella invites guests to embrace a bold new lifestyle in this iconic destination.Designed by renowned architects Adriana and Álvaro Sans (ASAH Studio), the building is a tribute to the purest form of Mediterranean architecture, reimagined through a bold, avant-garde lens. Featuring organic shapes, clean lines, and natural textures combined with a colour palette inspired by the ochres of the mountains, whitewashed lime, and the blues of the sea — the hotel transforms every space into a sensory experience.With 200 rooms, including 24 exclusive suites, each provides a personal sanctuary of light, beauty, and serenity.

Overlooking the Mediterranean, the Sierra Blanca mountains, or lush interior gardens, every room features high-end amenities, and an immersive atmosphere that allows guests to unwind and reconnect.More than just a hotel, ME Marbella is a vibrant hub for creatives, hedonists, and free spirits, offering curated music sessions, cultural events, wellness rituals, art installations, and gastronomy. Set to become a must-visit destination for those seeking luxury with personality on the Costa del Sol, at the hotel’s heart lies the iconic Oasis — a beach club featuring a stunning indoor beach — where time fades away amid rhythmic beats, evocative scents, and endless sunsets.

Curated in partnership with Pont Hospitality, a leader in lifestyle gastronomy space, ME Marbella will present three distinct dining venues: La Terraza Del Med, offering a refined yet simple menu of honest, locally sourced Mediterranean dishes designed to be savoured slowly; Solana, where fresh ingredients meet live flame in a warm, contemporary setting that turns every meal into a social celebration; and Barlume, a stylish yet relaxed spot blending creative cocktails with authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá Hotels International, comments: “With the opening of ME Marbella, we celebrate the arrival of our most avant-garde brand in one of the Mediterranean’s most iconic destinations. Marbella is undoubtedly one of the great jewels of luxury in Spain, and for ME by Meliá, launching in a location that so perfectly embodies contemporary luxury, social energy, and cultural connection is a strategic milestone.“Offering a curated range of immersive activities, Marbella ME+ holds the key to the destination.

From visits to acclaimed artist Ana Ortiz’s studio to marvel at traditional ceramics, to indulging in beauty rituals that incorporate extra virgin olive oil, and embarking on a private tapas and storytelling tour with photographer Jesús Chacón, there’s an experience to suit everyone’s taste. Guests can also hop aboard an electric llaüt boat to uncover the Costa del Sol’s underwater treasures, or head out on an exclusive wine tasting to sip and savour bottles aged beneath the sea at Spain’s first underwater winery.ME by Meliá x LacosteIn keeping with its commitment to a distinctive style and strong brand identity, ME by Meliá has partnered with Lacoste to design and produce new uniforms for its hotel teams.

The iconic French fashion house, renowned for its sport-chic and timeless elegance, brings its expertise to an exclusive collection that embodies the energy, freshness, and sophistication of the brand. Debuting at ME Marbella, the uniforms combine sporty elegance with functionality, perfectly reflecting the hotel’s design ethos and philosophy.​



