WTM London 2025 is open for registration

Returning to London’s iconic Excel from 4-6 November 2025, WTM London is now open for registration. Building on last year’s hugely successful turnout, which saw an 11% rise in qualified buyers and 34,000+ meeting taking place, the 2025 edition of WTM London is on track to be the largest in its history.

In line with the continued expansion of Excel London, the show is poised to grow by 25,000 m², offering increased space, enhanced content, higher level engagement and the introduction of WTM Trend Fest, a brand-new cultural programme spotlighting immersive global experiences spanning live performances, themed activations and daily presentations.

Early indicators suggest record-breaking growth for exhibitor numbers, with destinations, experiences, transport, accommodation and tech solutions number continuing to rise. To elevate the exhibitor experience even further, WTM London will debut its very own TV channel this year, WTM TV, designed to educate, engage and connect audiences.

Levelling up its already unparalleled conference programme, WTM London recently revealed a unified theme across all six conference tracks – ‘reimagining travel in a changing world’ – to maintain focus and clarity throughout the entire event.

With the show’s expansion of stage and floor capacity, as well as a continued rise in conference session attendance (up by 29% last year), comes the opportunity to introduce new educational and entertainment experiences, including a series of bookable, fee-based masterclasses hosted by experts and exhibitors which will debut this year.

With the programme already taking shape, renowned sessions such as the Ministers Summit at WTM, Sustainability Summit, Geo-economics Summit, Marketing Summit, WTM Global Travel Report and ITT Future You Forum, have all been confirmed to return to the stages of WTM London this year.

