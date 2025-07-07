RESTORATIVE HOSPITALITY INSPIRED BY THE RHYTHMS OF PUGLIA

Italy’s southern region of Puglia offers an idyllic escape to unwind and connect with the restorative rhythm of local wellness traditions. Offering a warm and cocooning setting, Masseria Torre Maizza provides the perfect base to explore the region through carefully curated itineraries that highlight puglia’s cultural, natural and gastronomic heritage, created exclusively for Rocco Forte Hotels guests by local tour operator Southern Visions for the 2025 season:

❖ Foraging for one’s personal perfume| Designed to fully engage the senses, this itinerary blends personal experiences with the region’s rich botanical heritage. Accompanied by a master perfumer, guests take part in a guided walk through the Apulian countryside, gathering wildflowers, aromatic herbs and native plants along the way. The experience culminates in a hands-on workshop where participants craft their own personal fragrance capturing the essence of the region, creating a unique olfactory memory of their puglian stay.

❖ Marine Sound Bath | From the nearby town of Monopoli, guests can enjoy a leisurely boat ride to a secluded grotto where local musicians perform concerts using traditional Apulian instruments, their melodies echoing off the stone walls in harmony with the sound of the waves gently lapping the walls. Meditation sessions and sea-inspired sound baths can also be organised here, before the journey continues to Polignano a Mare, a delightful coastal town that has been dubbed ‘the Amalfi of Apulia’ for its dramatic cliffside setting. Lido Bambù, the Hotel’s stylish beach club, offers a serene setting to savour Apulian beach life and wonderful lunches by the shore.

Set in verdant grounds framed by secular olive groves and dotted with quintessential Puglian courtyards, Masseria Torre Maizza in the Itria Valley has expanded its accommodation offering with the “Borgo degli Ulivi”, with eleven new rooms and suites, each equipped with private garden and swimming pool. Designed by creative force Olga Polizzi, the company’s Vice President and Design Director, “Borgo degli Ulivi” is set to launch in July 2025 with the opening of:

❖ Itria Suite, a Forte Suite measuring 75sqm;

❖ Four Corner Suites, each measuring 70sqm;

❖ Six Junior Suites, each measuring 55sqm.

Blending contemporary touches with authentic Apulian elements, “Borgo degli Ulivi” echoes the distinctive design introduced with “Borgo Pietra Viva”, which marked Masseria Torre Maizza’s debut in 2019, after a complete refurbishment.

The culinary proposal - curated by Chef Fulvio Pierangelini, Food Creative Director of Rocco Forte Hotels - pays tribute to the Apulian tradition:

❖ in the refined Carosello, overlooking the Masseria’s ancient citrus grove;

❖ in the relaxing oasis by the pool, Violetta Pool Bar’s menu features Mediterranean flavours;

❖ under the arches of what was once the Masseria’s barn, the Bouganvillea bar.



Rocco Forte Hotels | Established by Sir Rocco Forte and his sister, Olga Polizzi in 1996, Rocco Forte Hotels is a collection of 15 individual hotels, resorts, residences and villas. All of the hotels are landmarks, both old and new, occupying magnificent buildings in exceptional locations. Led by a family who has been in hospitality for four generations, the hotels are united by their distinctive approach to service ensuring guests experience the best of the cities and surrounding areas. Rocco Forte Hotels comprises: Rocco Forte House, Milan; Hotel de la Ville, Hotel de Russie and Rocco Forte House, Rome; Hotel Savoy, Florence; Verdura Resort, Rocco Forte Private Villas and Villa Igiea, Sicily; Masseria Torre Maizza, Puglia; The Balmoral, Edinburgh; Brown’s Hotel, London; The Charles Hotel, Munich; Hotel de Rome, Berlin; Hotel Amigo, Brussels and Hotel Astoria, St Petersburg. Future openings: The Carlton, Milan in 2025; Costa Smeralda, Sardinia and Palazzo Castelluccio, Noto in 2026; Palazzo Sirignano, Naples in 2027.



Masseria Torre Maizza, Puglia | Set in the heart of the Valle d’Itria, Masseria Torre Maizza is a historic 16th-century masseria surrounded by olive groves, vineyards, and almond trees, offering an authentic Puglian retreat. Recently expanded to 50 rooms and suites, the hotel blends tradition with modern luxury to reflect the simplicity and warmth of Puglian heritage. Designed by Olga Polizzi, Rocco Forte Hotels’ Director of Design, the interiors feature local materials—white, terracotta, and green—creating a serene, elegant atmosphere. Guests can enjoy exceptional dining at Carosello Restaurant, Violetta Pool Bar, and Bougainville Bar. A short distance away, the Lido Bambu beach club offers guests a private escape by the sea, complete with luxurious amenities for the perfect beach day.