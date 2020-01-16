Residence Inn Panama City takes brand into Central America

Marriott International has announced the opening of the first Residence Inn in Panama City.

Located in the Pacific Centre Punta Paitilla, the Residence Inn Panama City was designed to capture the vibrant culture and history of Panama.

Featuring 144 suites, the property will offer travellers a new option in the longer stays segment.

“Panama City is a key market for longer-stay travel and the perfect place for Residence Inn by Marriott.

“The spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones and fully functional kitchens will help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel,” said Carlos Roque, general manager of Residence Inn Panama City.

“Located just a few minutes from historic Casco Viejo, travellers will have the option to enjoy restaurants, shops and nightlife creating work-life balance and a true home away from home.”

The hotel offers additional amenities including complimentary grocery delivery service and daily hot breakfast, a 24-hour market, a common laundry room, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

For guests seeking a full-service dining experience, the restaurant and lounge in the Sky Lobby offer local cuisine complemented by regionally-infused crafted cocktails.

To bring the destination’s vibrant culture and history to life on property, the Sky Lobby pays tribute with a map of Panama created by architect Maritza Lantry using embossed wooden planks.

The restaurant features vintage flooring, similar to those found in Caso Viejo, integrating silver touches to represent Panama’s metropolitan side.