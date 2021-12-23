Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort opens to guests

Renaissance Hotels has unveiled its second property on Island of the Gods with the opening of Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort.

Perched on the hills above Nusa Dua and overlooking sprawling views of the lush green canopy and Indian Ocean, the new resort features 310 stylish guest rooms and four thematic pools, destined to welcome travellers to discover unexpected gems in the tropical destination.

“Nusa Dua has long been a spirited and sought-after enclave in Bali, surrounded by natural beauty, culture, and history,” said Catherine Flint, director, global brand management, Renaissance Hotels.

“We are thrilled to grow our portfolio in the island, bringing our signature spin on the hotel experience to deliver an unexpected adventure through a local frame of mind.”

Drawing inspiration from the grand theatrics of traditional Balinese dances, especially the Barong Dance, the design of the Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort pays homage to one of the oldest forms of performing arts of the island.

The newly opened resort is an ode to the richness of Balinese culture, brought to life by the meticulous design work of P49 Deesign.

Created as sacred rituals and for entertainment, traditional Balinese dance routines are heavily influenced by nature and guests can discover these highlights in the ‘Good versus Evil’ murals and prints at R Bar, the vibrant industrial-style design at the Backstage, as well as the charming dance performance patterns adorning the backdrop of the ballroom.

The 310 guest rooms and suites are thoughtfully-designed as a tribute to the island’s heritage – with a Balinese mask pattern on the ceiling, a modern invention of ‘Balinese dancer’s head’ gobo light, and turquoise-accented walls for a sense of calm.

Featuring breath-taking views of the island, the stylish rooms are seamlessly designed, with spacious bathrooms.

A homage to the natural elements of the island, decorative wall ceramics adorn the walls to enhance the look of the space, with a freestanding ivory bathtub as its centrepiece.