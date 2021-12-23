Scott Dunn unveils new brand proposition

Over the course of the pandemic, luxury tour operator Scott Dunn has taken the time to speak to its guests to ensure that the brand is listening and adapting to evolving demographics and booking patterns.

The result is a fresh new brand proposition – defining a legacy for the next generation of travel whilst ensuring that the loyal customer base is engaged.

The campaign, titled ‘Out of the Ordinary’, is founded on three core values; In The Know, In the Detail and Inspiring.

These key pillars are experienced through an all-new brand colour palette, logo and website.

Andre Rickerby, chief marketing officer at Scott Dunn explains: “Over the past two years, we have undertaken regular guest research and the results highlighted the high value guests place on our knowledge as well as our passion for travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Emerging from the pandemic, guests want to experience the sheer joy and magic of travel brought to life.

“We’ve taken this feedback and worked with specialist branding agency the Clearing to review and build on our 35-year heritage, ensuring the brand is true to our values and reflects what our guests expect from us.

“The new brand positioning dials up inspiration with a vibrant look and feel through a new colour palette and tone of voice, whilst ensuring that Scott Dunn continues to be at the forefront of luxury travel.”

This overhauled website showcases revitalised destination content and itineraries which are aligned with the different personas that travel with Scott Dunn.

Scott Dunn chief executive, Sonia Davies, said: “With travel firmly back on the agenda, we are delighted to be starting 2022 with a fresh brand proposition.

“Over the past 18 months we’ve taken time to listen to our guests and understand what’s important to them.

“We have kept this insight front of mind as we’ve innovated and implemented new initiatives to ensure Scott Dunn reflects the luxury traveller of today, whilst retaining its founding principles.

“Our new brand values of being ‘in the detail, in the know and inspiring’ underpin everything we do, and we are delighted to help more people around the world rediscover the magic of travel.”

Scott Dunn will be moving its London HQ to new premises in Hammersmith this month.