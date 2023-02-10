Relax Before Your Flight with Cathay Pacific’s Reopened Lounges

Cathay Pacific is excited to announce the reopening of The Deck lounge at Hong Kong International Airport, giving customers more ways to relax and pamper themselves before their flight.

The Deck joins The Wing, First and The Pier, Business as the Cathay Pacific lounges currently open to guests at the airline’s home hub. The airline is also working towards reopening The Pier, First and The Wing, Business within the coming six months as it continues to add more flights to its schedule.

As travel resumes, Cathay Pacific is also progressively reopening its global lounges. February will see the reopening of the Cathay Pacific lounges in Tokyo’s Narita International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport, while March and April will see the airline’s lounges at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport, respectively, reopen their doors to guests.

Customers can also look forward to enjoying the airline’s signature lounges at San Francisco International Airport, Beijing Capital International Airport, Taipei Taoyuan International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport in the second and third quarters of 2023.

Outside of Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific’s First and Business class lounges at London Heathrow Airport, and its lounges at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Tokyo (Haneda) International Airport are already open to eligible customers.

Cathay Pacific understands its airport lounges are highly appreciated by its customers and the airline has used the time while these spaces have been closed to further invest in its lounge experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deck, Hong Kong

To mark the reopening of The Deck, Cathay Pacific has added a selection of new culinary delights at The Noodle Bar, an iconic favourite among guests at its signature lounges. Visitors to the lounge can enjoy Hong Kong fish ball rice-noodle soup, poached Chinese vegetables, and a delicious and nourishing Chinese soup alongside familiar favourites such the signature Wonton Noodles, Dan Dan Mien and dim sum. Meanwhile, comforting and familiar self-serve international dishes continue to be offered at The Food Hall.

Located close to Gate 6 in Terminal 1, The Deck is designed in the signature StudioIlse blueprint of Cathay Pacific’s award-winning lounges in Hong Kong and across its network. Unique to The Deck is The Terrace, an open-ceiling L-shaped verandah featuring both table and individual seating, enabling visitors to take in panoramic views of the airport’s apron, taxi-ways and northern runway whilst enjoying their choice of drinks and dining options.

Cathay Pacific Lounge, Tokyo (Narita)

Another exciting development is with the Cathay Pacific Lounge at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport, which is not only reopening, but also finding a new home. The lounge has relocated to a new space by Gate 71 that is more than two-times larger than the previous lounge and offers almost double the number of seats, making for a more spacious environment.

Together with excellent views of the airport apron, the lounge features new artwork created by local Japanese studios Belle Fleur and the award-winning Arita Porcelain Lab.

Customers can look forward to a curated contemporary food and beverage offering when visiting the airline’s Tokyo (Narita) lounge. Traditional Japanese dishes such as sushi, grilled fish, miso soup and curry with rice feature alongside a selection of light and healthy salads, cheese and cold cuts.

Cathay Pacific Lounge, Bangkok and Manila

Cathay Pacific has also made enhancements to its Bangkok and Manila lounges ahead of their reopening. Both lounges have received a refresh to their interior décor, fixtures and furniture, providing guests with a rejuvenated ambience. This is in addition to the equipment checks and deep cleaning that all lounges undergo before reopening to ensure the wellbeing and comfort of customers.

For more information on lounge access, please visit Cathay Pacific’s website.