Qatar Airways to sponsor 2023 Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

Qatar Airways has announced it will sponsor the 2023 edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), one of the longest-running and most anticipated events in Qatar’s annual social calendar.

The unique business-to-consumer event held annually in the Gulf region is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors to Qatar from around the world.

DJWE this year will run for six days, starting 20 – 25 February at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre in Qatar, where visitors will marvel at the exquisite craftsmanship of over 500 globally admired jewellery and watch brands during the event.

Speaking at a press conference to announce this year’s DJWE, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said “Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition is just the beginning of a fabulous February with a unique calendar of events one after the other starting with the announcement of the 19th edition of the DJWE, one of the longest-running and most anticipated events in Qatar’s annual programme of national events. Our aim is getting February off to a flying start announcing sponsorship deals designed to build on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 legacy along with special holiday packages designed to promote destination Doha and celebrate Doha based events.”

During the press conference, His Excellency, Mr. Akbar Al Baker highlighted some of the major events coming to Doha this year, starting with a Fabulous February calendar and introduced innovative packages to support tourism to Qatar with a number of world class events throughout 2023. Details will be available on the website along with promotional codes.

– Women’s Tennis – The annual Qatar TotalEnergies Open takes place from 13 – 18 February featuring many of the world’s best female tennis players.

– On 14 February, Valentine’s Day, Egyptian singer Amr Diab will be at Nammos Beach Club at Al Maha Island for a special performance.

– Men’s tennis – The annual Qatar ExxonMobil Open which takes place from 20 – 26 February attracting some of the top talent in the men’s game.

– Then a beautiful tribute to Arabian horses takes place from 23 – 25 February when the Commercial Bank CHI Al Shaqab Presented by Longines 2023 featuring some of the best local and international equestrian athletes visits Doha.

– Leaving the best for last, later in the month of February, Qatar Airways will be co-hosting an exceptional event that is a prelude to the Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix taking place in October, stay tuned for more exciting details in the coming days.

In line with Qatar’s 2030 vision to achieve its goal of welcoming six million visitors a year by 2030, Qatar Airways extends its efforts to help shape Qatar’s vision in developing its leisure and hospitality scene by attracting more tourists to Qatar. The airline has shown its support during the month of February by offering special promotional packages to all its passengers. Qatar Airways travellers can book any package to any destination globally and get 10% off the total package and $100 off all flight + hotel packages per person per booking if their final destination is Doha.

The innovative packages are to support tourism to Qatar for a number of world class events throughout 2023. Details will be available on the website along with promotional codes.

Qatar Airways Special Packages:

DJWE 2023 Package Promo Code:

DJWE23

visitqatar.com

Promo Code:

QT100 for $100 off Doha packages

WINTER2023 for the 10% off on flights + hotel packages to any destination

holidays.qatarairways.com