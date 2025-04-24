Registration Open for CI Marathon

China Airlines (CAL), a Taiwan-based carrier, announced that registration for the 2025 CI Marathon - Starry Night Run are now open. Everyone is invited to hit the road together at Dajia River Park in Taipei on Saturday, October 11 for the Half-Marathon (21km) division, the Run for Health (10K) division, and the Family Starlight (5K) division. As a bonus, there will be a prize draw worth more than TWD 3.3 million, including 35 air fares and mileage rewards. Registration is open until June 23. The number of places is limited so runners should register early.

Chairman Kao Shing-Hwang, President Chen Han-Ming, and Senior Vice President Chen I-Chieh presided over the registration opening ceremony for the second annual CI Marathon - Starry Night Run. Director of International Affairs Division, MOTC Huang Yi-Chen, Deputy Director-General, Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government Shiue Chiu-Huo, Senior Specialist, Department of Sports, Taipei City Government Lu Sheng-Yuan and other guests were in attendance for the launch of this high-energy event filled with fun and music. Athletes sponsored by CAL, including tennis player Eva Yang, speed skater Huang Yu-Ting, table tennis player Chang Yu-An, and basketball player Bai Yao-Cheng, who represented the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots, were there to promote this exciting event. Special thanks go to the event’s primary sponsor CTBC Bank whose representatives included Head of Retail Banking Amy Yang, Head of Payment Business Division Anderson Chen, and Head of Payment Product Department Osbert Lee, as well as Brooks, the Marathon’s official sports footwear brand, for attending on the day.

Dynasty Members Go the “Extra Mile” with Special Promotions for Overseas and Finishing Runners

As a longstanding advocate for corporate sustainability, CAL invites para runners and their guides to take part in the Charity Division. All of the race souvenirs and supplies including medals, towels, sports clothing, and travel bags will be made from eco-friendly materials, demonstrating CAL’s commitment to sustainable sports. To encourage the general public to take part in this festival of health, all Dynasty members who register and finish the race will receive 2,100 miles for the Half-Marathon Division, 1,000 miles for the Run for Health Division, and 500 miles for the Family Division. All runners who finish the race will automatically be enrolled in the drawing of 35 air fares and will also be eligible for discounts on limited edition tickets with limited departure dates. Book a stay with the Hyatt Regency Taoyuan International Airport between April 21 and May 21 to enjoy 15% off; the discount also applies to food and beverage services. To attract more top international runners, CAL is offering a special discount on air fares for overseas runners. Simply register and make the payment to receive a discount code on air fare purchases in the confirmation e-mail.

When running influencer Kiki shared her experiences from last year’s race, she was impressed by CAL’s attention to detail at every stage, from hearing about the event to finishing the race. The new race format was a novel experience as well. Lin Yi-Chun, a marathon runner and pacemaker for a leading sports brand who also took part in the first CAL Starry Night Run, said that the airline’s transformation of a road race into a sports festival left a strong impression on her and helped her relax after a very tense race.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 11, a music station will be set up along the CI Marathon route. Runners will be able to feel the music wash over them as they run. The opening act will feature DJ Elvis Lin, followed by 9m88, Cosmo People, and Won Fu. Once runners finish their race, they can go enjoy a fun and wholesome night out clubbing! (2025/04/21)

The event registration website can be found here: https://irunner.biji.co/CIMarathon2025