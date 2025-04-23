Redesigned American Airlines app focuses on making the journey as enjoyable as the destination

Customers traveling with American Airlines will start to enjoy the airline’s redesigned mobile app as it rolls out through the end of May. The airline is revamping the app to fulfill customers’ most-requested features. A redesigned look and feel on a new platform sets the foundation for future app upgrades and new features that will only further enhance the customer experience.

“We’re dialed in to delivering on new ways to make our customers’ travels with us as easy as possible, so improving their most powerful tool — the app — is a significant focus of ours,” said Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer. “Over the last year, our team has been taking feedback from customers to understand their pain points and wish lists to make sure we’re tailoring the next evolution of the app to deliver what they want most. This newly redesigned app is the first step in giving us a base that will allow us to continue to build and release new features so we can always deliver what customers value most.”

New features: Designed from customer feedback

American’s team engaged customers to ensure this redesigned version of the app delivers on some of their most noteworthy travel needs and preferences such as:

A more personalized home screen that features upcoming, near-term trips and information about their AAdvantage® account at a glance

The ability to use the app seamlessly on an iPad

A new section completely dedicated to AAdvantage® members with information to explain status and miles as well as information about the member’s account

A new section dedicated to all upcoming trips — both close in and far out — plus intuitive options to review flight status and find a trip

Easy-to-use navigation with similar look and feel to other apps customers use in their daily lives

Inspiration about destinations to which American flies and ways to engage with the airline’s partners

iOS upgrades including Live Activities to display real-time flight updates on the lock screen

Travel made simpler: Empowering customers every step of the way

The mobile app is a one-stop shop for all customer travel needs, including booking and managing day-of travel, selecting seats and managing any travel disruptions. The app also provides contextually relevant information throughout their journey with American. Now, customers using the latest version of the mobile app will enjoy an even more seamless travel experience thanks to the more intuitive layout of the app.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the mobile app continues to evolve to meet the needs of customers, familiar features will remain, including the ability to:

Check in, add bags and select seats

Receive a mobile boarding pass and add it to the mobile wallet on iOS

Access flight details on the Apple Watch

Leverage the chat feature within the app to connect immediately with an American Airlines travel professional

Stay up to date on flight information such as boarding and departure time — made even easier with the most up-to-date information available on Live Activities without having to open the app

Watch free inflight entertainment during their flight

Utilize Siri shortcuts for tasks like accessing flight details

Access airport maps and turn-by-turn directions for wayfinding

Check driving time to the airport

Rebook during flight disruptions

Add special services, including requests for wheelchairs

View security wait times at DFW, LGA, JFK, PHX and LHR