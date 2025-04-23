Donate to the Emirates Airline Foundation

Emirates is doubling down efforts to support children in need and build on the gains it has made over the last two decades to bolster support for 13 community-based organisations and grassroots NGOs that safeguard the health and wellbeing of children.

For every dollar, dirham or any currency donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation, Emirates will fully match every contribution made up to US $10,000, helping double the impact of every customer as part of its long-standing commitment to build a better future for the most disadvantaged and vulnerable children the Foundation supports.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline and Chairman of the Emirates Airline Foundation said: “As global challenges intensify for the world’s most vulnerable people, safeguarding the fundamental needs of children and their access to food, health, housing and education has never been more vital. This is why we are scaling up our support by matching every donation made to the Emirates Airline Foundation as part of our commitment to prioritising the needs of children and helping to break the cycle of poverty. Every contribution made today is a stepping stone towards a fully nourished, educated, and empowered child.”

The airline’s latest philanthropic initiative to boost humanitarian efforts comes as the UAE marks the Year of Community in 2025, which aims to make a lasting impact on communities, support a culture of shared responsibility and unlock potential for sustainable growth.

Ways to give

ADVERTISEMENT

Support the Emirates Airline Foundation’s vital work to help children around the world and double your donation through the following opportunities:

Donate onboard: Every Emirates flight offers donation envelopes and customers can drop in any amount they wish to donate in any currency, seal it and hand to a Cabin Crew member. Customers can also donate using their credit or debit card.

Donate online: Anyone can donate at any time through the dedicated, secure and convenient Emirates Airline Foundation payment portal.

Donations can also be made via bank transfer or by cheque made payable to ‘Emirates Airline Foundation’. Details can be found on the Emirates Airline Foundation website.

The impact of donations

From projects that mobilise safe housing, essential nutrition and healthcare, secure educational opportunities and vocational development to medical, engineering and education missions around the globe, the Emirates Airline Foundation has transformed the lives of thousands of children over the last two decades.

Today, the Foundation supports 13 NGOs in 9 countries:

In India, Emirates-CHES Home serves as a haven for over 37 abandoned children living with HIV/AIDS. Within its walls, these children receive comprehensive medical support and compassionate care. Emirates proudly supports IIMPACT Girls Education Project, funding learning centres across 11 states in India. This project empowers 5,000 young girls up to grade 5 with meaningful and stimulating education and supports face to-face training sessions for teachers.

In Sri Lanka, Prithipura Communities provides transformative support to nearly 250 individuals with disabilities—from infants to young adults—through specialised care, comprehensive education, professional vocational training, and meaningful employment pathways that nurture independence and dignity.

In Zimbabwe, St. Marcellin’s Children’s Village serves as a refuge for orphaned and homeless children, including many with physical disabilities, visual impairments, and HIV. Through the Foundation’s vital support, the organization currently provides comprehensive care to over 56 children, offering hope for the future.

In South Africa, the Foundation has stood side by side with Singakwenza Education and Health in Johannesburg, supporting early childhood education for close to 1,000 young children in disadvantaged communities. Fikelela Children’s Centre’s mission is to serve children with HIV/AIDS. The Foundation supports the running costs of the centre and has also funded new facilities to help care for and house 40 young children, including infants who have been neglected or abandoned because of the virus.

In Kenya, the Foundation supports three organisations: The Little Prince Nursery and Primary School for children in the Kibera slums; Alfajiri Street Kids which offers a safe space and a range of programmes focusing on art therapy for more than 200 children; the Foundation sponsors four-year scholarships at the Starehe Boys’ Centre, a boarding school for academically talented boys.

In the Philippines, Emirates Airline Foundation supports Virlanie Foundation, which provides housing and protection to abused, exploited, neglected and orphaned children through its various programmes and services.

In Brazil, the Saint Rita de Cassia Orphanage provides a nurturing haven for orphaned and abandoned girls aged 4-12 in Rio de Janeiro, offering comprehensive shelter, education, and compassionate care. Externato São Francisco de Assis operates as a dedicated day boarding school serving underprivileged children, particularly those from single-parent households, creating pathways to opportunity through holistic support and education.

In the UAE, SAFE Centre for Autism offers an innovative curriculum and proven therapy programmes for students between the ages of 4-18 years struggling with complex learning difficulties.

Funding towards projects is made possible by the generous donations from Emirates customers, donors and employees. Nearly all inbound funding goes directly to projects, and all efforts are made to minimise administrative costs through the support of employee volunteers.

The Emirates Airline Foundation is regulated by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) and is fully licensed by the Government of Dubai and IACAD, license A91.

Find out more about the Foundation’s active projects and make a donation by visiting: www.emiratesairlinefoundation.org