Recovery begins at Eurostar with more trains scheduled

Eurostar is adding more trains between the UK and the continent in response to growing demand from passengers.

The changes come following the removal of quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers from France to the UK and the easing of restrictions for travel to Belgium and the Netherlands.

During August, Eurostar has seen double the number of bookings, and has added 39 trains for travel between the UK and the continent this month alone.

The busiest days for travel are between August 27-30, with Paris the most popular destination from the UK as travellers seize the opportunity to enjoy a summer on the Seine.

Since the easing of travel restrictions by the UK government in August, the high-speed rail operator is seeing the gradual return of the weekend break, with a 105 per cent rise in August and September weekend trips between London and Paris compared to the same period last year and 83 per cent of bookings attributed to leisure travel or visiting friends and family.

From September 6th until November 1st, eight daily return services will operate, with five in each direction on the London to Paris route and three in each direction between London and Brussels, with one each way extended to Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

Travellers can book with confidence knowing that all tickets are flexible with no exchange fee up to seven days before departure, offering peace of mind should travel restrictions or plans change.

Eurostar has introduced new measures to keep passengers safe, with trains deep cleaned before every journey, and cleaning teams on board to regularly disinfect high contact areas.

All travellers must wear a mask on board and in stations, this continues to apply after check-in in London St Pancras.