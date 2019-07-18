Ras Al Khaimah to host new WTTC forum

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has announced that the emirate will be hosting the World Travel & Tourism Council Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum 2019 on October 2nd.

The event is designed to bring together key industry leaders to discuss the core issues facing the region’s tourism sector.

It will be organised for the first time in the region and held at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

Bringing together government agencies, industry associations, chief executives and senior leaders of the top travel and tourism companies, experts, and media from across the region, the WTTC Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum will delve into contemporary issues facing the sector and discuss growth opportunities to advance the regional agenda.

The one-day forum will engage 150-200 leaders in keynotes and panel discussions focusing on key themes, including: challenges and investment opportunities; job creation

and skill development; climate and environment action; and digital disruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said: “We are pleased to be hosting the inaugural edition of the WTTC Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum in Ras Al Khaimah and introducing our beautiful destination to key leaders and delegates from the travel and tourism industry in the region.

“Tourism is one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most important economic sectors and is considered a key engine for continued GDP growth and job creation in the UAE.

“The opportunity to host this prestigious industry forum comes at a pivotal time as we aim to fuel a sustainable tourism-driven economic growth in Ras Al Khaimah, as guided by our current Destination Strategy 2019-2021.”

The World Travel & Tourism Council is the body which represents the tourism private sector globally.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC president, said: “WTTC is thrilled to be bringing our Leaders Forum to Ras Al Khaimah, a destination that embodies everything that is so exciting and innovative about tourism in the Middle East & North Africa region.

“Through the Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum, we will bring together the region’s top travel leaders to discuss the pressing issues of the day, including investment trends, visa facilitation and climate action.

“The forum is a great space in which business leaders can meet with government, media and industry experts to share knowledge and plan for sector growth in the years ahead.”