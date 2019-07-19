airBaltic adds further flights to Athens and Reykjavik

airBaltic has announced an extension to the operating season of its flights from Riga to Athens, Greece and Reykjavik, Iceland.

Flights to Reykjavik will be operated until January 31st next year, and then restart on March 3rd.

At the same time, flights from Riga to Athens will continue until December 1st this winter, and restart on March 4th next year.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic: “We see a growing demand from our passengers for flights to Athens and Reykjavik thus we have now extended the operating season on these routes.

“This is all possible thanks to continuous introduction of more state-of-the-art Airbus A220-300 aircraft on airBaltic fleet.”

From October till January, the Latvian airline will fly from Riga to Reykjavik two times weekly.

Passengers will board an Airbus A220-300 aircraft for a flight that will last three hours and 55 minutes.

Between December and January, airBaltic will fly from Riga to Athens two times weekly.

The flight will last three hours and ten minutes.