British Airways confirms routes for Gatwick subsidiary

British Airways has revealed the initial destinations for its new Gatwick subsidiary, which will start flying from March.

Tickets to 35 short-haul destinations will also be on sale from today.

The airline announced its intention to create a short-haul standalone business at Gatwick in August.

It will be similar to its operation from London City Airport, which operates under the British Airways name but exists as a separate entity.

The offshoot will launch later in 2022, with short-haul services at Gatwick being operated by mainline BA until the new entities’ Air Operators Certificate is issued.

ADVERTISEMENT

BA short-haul flights will start operating from Gatwick at the end of March, with three Airbus short-haul aircraft initially, ramping ramp up to 18 aircraft by the end of May.

The subsidiary will herald the airline’s return to short-haul flying from the London airport, which had been suspended as a result of Covid-19 in early 2020.

During the pandemic, several routes were moved to Heathrow airport, some of which will return to Gatwick, as well as being maintained at Heathrow to give customers choice, including Faro, Ibiza, Malaga, Marrakech and Tenerife.

In addition, other new routes will be added at Gatwick including Athens, Berlin, Madrid, Milan Malpensa and Santorini.

The new services will initially be branded as ‘British Airways’ – changing to ‘BA Euroflyer’ later in the year.

Sean Doyle, British Airways chief executive, said: “Today is a landmark moment for British Airways.

“We are looking forward to bringing a short-haul network back to Gatwick, with a fantastic flying team in place, to serve our customers from London’s second hub airport, which we feel sure will be a success.”