Lufthansa to return to Dubai on June 7th

Germany airline Lufthansa has unveiled plans to relaunch connections from financial capital Frankfurt to Dubai.

The flag-carrier will connect the two cities from June 7th, with three weekly departures.

The service is dependent on government approval from the United Arab Emirates.

In total, Lufthansa hopes to offer 130 destinations by the end of next month.

The airlines in the Lufthansa Group – including Swiss and Eurowings – will substantially expand their schedules in June, offering numerous leisure destinations, as well as more intercontinental connections.

By the end of June, the Lufthansa Group airlines plan to offer around 1,800 weekly roundtrips.

“With the June flight schedule, we are making an important contribution to the revitalisation of the aviation infrastructure.

“It is an essential part of the German and European economic power.

“People want to and can travel again, whether on holiday or for business reasons.

“That is why we will continue to expand our offer step by step in the coming months and connect Europe with each other and Europe with the world,” said Harry Hohmeister, Lufthansa bord member.