Raffles sets late 2021 Palm Jumeirah opening date

The latest Raffles location in the Middle East is set to open in the last quarter of 2021 on the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

The property will sit within a 100,000 square-metre landscape on the West Crescent of the man-made island, offering views of the sea and city skyline.

The property will offer 389 rooms, suites and villas, each featuring a balcony and terrace, plus sea views.

Private villas on the beach will also be available.

A 3,000-square-metre Cinq Mondes Spa, a Parisian brand new to Dubai, will feature 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites and what the developers claim to be the city’s largest indoor swimming pool.

A 500-metre stretch of private beach will be accessible by guests and residents, and there will be a beach club offering Mediterranean cuisine, entertainment and more.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us,” said Mark Willis, chief executive of Accor India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, which owns the Raffles brand.

“There are very few beach resort plots left in Dubai and none on the Palm Jumeirah.

“The size of the property and its location perfectly lend itself to provide a prestigious address for the Raffles brand.”

While there are already two Raffles hotels in the Middle East – one in Dubai and another in Makkah, Saudi Arabia – this will be the first resort in the region.

Two more properties from the brand are set to open in the Gulf soon, with Raffles Manama in Bahrain scheduled to open in 2021, and Raffles Jeddah slated for a 2022 opening.

The property had been under the Kempinski brand until a change of direction was confirmed earlier this month.