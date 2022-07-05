First Abu Dhabi showcase in UK highlights offerings to travel trade partners

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) hosted the UK’s first-ever ‘Abu Dhabi Showcase’ event at Coworth Park, Ascot last week, with the inaugural event seeing more than 21 Abu Dhabi representatives and stakeholders meet and engage with 41 UK travel trade audiences via trade workshops, networking sessions, media presentations and interviews.

The event launch, which took place between 7th - 9th June, reflects the importance of the UK market to Abu Dhabi’s inbound tourism strategy. The UK is consistently one of the top overseas markets for the emirate, and the Abu Dhabi Showcase event aims to build awareness of leisure travel in Abu Dhabi on both the trade and consumer level.

Husain AlHashmi, Regional Section Head – Europe Travel Trade and Market Development at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We were thrilled to host our valued UK travel trade partners at this special event which helped bring our incredible destination to life. This was the first event of its kind that the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has organised in the UK, demonstrating the destination’s dedication to the market and the importance of the UK travel industry to Abu Dhabi’s international tourism strategy. We enjoyed strengthening key relationships, whilst sharing the very best of Abu Dhabi’s rich history, cultural excellence, and exceptional destination offerings with potential travellers.”

Trade partner & media testimonials include the following:

Geshan Bandaranaike, Product Manager at Best at Travel, said: “Thank you to DCT for organising such a fantastic event at Coworth Park. The location was beautiful, service impeccable and the schedule perfectly spaced out with all the great activities. It didn’t feel like a hard days “work”!

It was great to catch up with those whom I had not seen for a few years and the new faces that I had only associated with Zoom or Teams. The opportunity to hear updates on the destination and network with all our partners was invaluable. Looking forward to the year ahead and the new and exciting additions to Abu Dhabi.”

Mariam Ahmad, Editor at Travel Bulletin, shared the following: “I highly enjoyed this event, getting the chance to experience different aspects of Abu Dhabi life such as the coffee and perfume workshops and the falconry. I particularly love the culture of Abu Dhabi and how it sets it apart from the other emirates. Thank you for hosting me at this brilliant event!”

Throughout the Abu Dhabi Showcase, DCT Abu Dhabi spoke to key airline, hotel and DMC partners, operators, media and industry leaders about the calendar of exhilarating experiences, events, concerts and shows taking place across Abu Dhabi. The best of Abu Dhabi’s rich history, beautiful natural beaches, unrivalled family fun and world-class sports offering was brought to life via presentations, as well as experiential workshops centred around the ‘five senses’ that visitors can engage as part of Abu Dhabi’s cultural and heritage offering. These included a traditional Arabic Gahwa coffee making workshop, a perfume workshop, as well as the chance to witness falconry, an Emirati sport that has been practiced for more than 2,000 years. Attendees also enjoyed a champagne reception, gala dinner with exciting entertainment, polo match and two nights luxury accommodation at the 5-star Coworth Park, Ascot.

The two-night event saw over 50 visitors attend.