Caledonian Sleeper completes rolling stock rollout

Serco Caledonian Sleeper has completed the roll out of its new overnight trains with the fleet now operating all services between London and Scotland.

The introduction of the Highlander route this week follows the new carriages making their debut in April on the Lowlander between London and Glasgow/Edinburgh.

Now, guests can also travel between London and Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William.

Designed to accommodate the modern-day traveller, the new trains offer accommodation ranging from completely new comfort seats for the budget traveller to rooms with double beds and en-suites – for the first time in the history of Caledonian Sleeper.

Other new features are included on the new trains, such as a hotel-style keycard entry system, charging panels and Wi-Fi throughout the train.

Ryan Flaherty, Serco managing director for Caledonian Sleeper, said: “Our new trains have been years in the making and to see them complete their introduction to service is extremely exciting for everyone involved.

“The Highlander route has always been popular - there’s nothing quite like falling asleep just outside of London and awaking at the foot of the mountains in the Scottish Highlands.

“With the new service we are sure to see familiar faces continue to make the journey between London and Scotland as well as many new guests enjoy a service which is fit for today’s traveller, combining modern facilities expected with that feeling of nostalgia that comes from long-distance railway travel.

“We have worked really hard to learn lessons from introduction of the trains on the lowlander route earlier this year.

“We are now confident that all passengers can rely on the Caledonian Sleeper to provide the journey of a night time.”