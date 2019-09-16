Finnair to launch Tokyo Haneda connections in March

Finnair is doubling its flights to Tokyo with new services to the city’s Haneda Airport now available.

The extra daily flights to Tokyo’s second major international airport, are in addition to the Finnish carrier’s existing daily service to Tokyo Narita Airport.

Haneda Airport offers more convenient access to Japan’s vast capital and is just ten miles from the sprawling city centre, compared to Narita which is 40 miles away.

Both airports are popular with business and leisure travellers alike.

While exact times for the new service are subject to airport slot availability, Finnair is planning to launch the route on March 20th.

Ole Orvér, Finnair chief commercial officer, said: “Finnair has operated for over 35 years between Japan and Finland.

“With the new flights, we are happy to offer even better connections between Tokyo and over 100 destinations in Europe.

“Our strong commitment to Narita Airport ensures Finnair will continue offering flights to both main airports in Tokyo and increasing choice for our customers.”

The new flights from Haneda will be codeshare flights with Finnair´s long-term partner and fellow oneworld airline Japan Airlines, which has a wide network of connecting flights from Haneda onwards to other destinations in Japan.

Finnair customers flying from Haneda are expected to enjoy evening departures, complementing Finnair´s morning flights from Narita.