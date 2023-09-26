Radisson Hotel Group Solidifies Middle East and Pakistan Presence With Latest Expansion Plans

Radisson Hotel Group cements its position as one of the leading international hotel groups in the Middle East with the signing of 11 hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments to date across the region in 2023.

Radisson Hotel Group revealed at the Future Hospitality Summit 2023 its latest target to reach 100 operational hotels in the Middle East by 2026. With a strong belief in the future of the travel industry in the region, the Group has set its sights on grander goals, planning 150 properties in operation and under development by 2030 across the Middle East.

After an impressive track record of new signings and significant partnerships, Radisson Hotel Group’s strategic focus remains on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Simultaneously, the Group is making significant strides in the wider Middle East region, including Iraq, Oman, and Jordan, underlining its ambitious plan to develop more than 90 hotels across its ten distinct brands.

In Saudi Arabia, Radisson Hotel Group has witnessed the rapid development across major cities and business hubs. The upcoming opening of Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher East, will set a new benchmark for contemporary accommodation in the holy city of Makkah, catering to a growing number of international and regional visitors. Looking ahead, the Group is planning further expansion in the holy city with the highly anticipated debut of Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thaker West In Jeddah, the Group is actively working on the opening of the Vivid Jeddah Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, scheduled to open in the last quarter of 2023 to cater to affluent business and leisure travellers. Additionally, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Apartments, Riyadh Olaya North, is set to open in December this year. These developments underscore Radisson Hotel Group’s steadfast dedication to expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia, in line with the country’s Vision 2030.

In addition to these openings, the Group has achieved significant milestones with its 2023 signings across Saudi Arabia. Notable properties include Radisson Hotel Jeddah Tahlia Street opening in 2024 and Radisson Blu Hotel, Hail in 2025. Pakistan remains a focus for the Group this year with the signing of four hotels and serviced apartments in the capital city of Islamabad.

In October 2023, Radisson Hotel Group plans to reveal new properties across Oman: Muscat Levatio Suites, a member of Radisson Individuals and Radisson Hotel Muscat Panorama. In addition to these openings, the Group has also signed agreements for Park Inn by Radisson Resort Bimmah and Radisson Serviced Apartments Salalah.

Commenting on the Group’s expansion plans in the region, Elie Milky, Vice President of Development, Middle East, Greece, Cyprus & Pakistan, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “In 2023, we celebrate a year of remarkable achievements, reflecting our continuous expansion in the Middle East and Pakistan. Our commitment to excellence drives us to unveil more hotels with the addition of more than 11 properties exceeding 2,000 keys before the year concludes. As we strengthen our presence, we eagerly anticipate introducing exceptional new properties, from the strategic Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher East, set to redefine accommodation in holy cities, to our upcoming properties elsewhere in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia, as well as in Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Pakistan, and Kuwait.”

In Jordan, Radisson Blu Hotel, Amman Galleria Mall will open its doors this year. The hotel will offer 178 keys catering to travellers seeking convenience and luxury in Jordan. Radisson Hotel Group is also proud to announce the signing of Radisson Hotel & Residences Erbil, set to open for guests in Iraq’s vibrant city of Erbil in October this year, opening a new market and significant development destination for the Group.