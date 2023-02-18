Dreams® Flora Resort & Spa Opens in the Dominican Republic

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the opening of Dreams® Flora Resort & Spa, the newest addition to the Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt – a global portfolio of distinct luxury all-inclusive resort brands.

The resort marks the expansion of Inclusive Collection’s presence in the Dominican Republic to 12 total resorts and is the fifth Dreams Resort & Spa in the Caribbean destination.

Situated on the palm-studded beach of Cabeza de Toro, Dreams Flora Resort & Spa offers an unforgettable getaway designed for couples and families, conveniently located close to the Punta Cana International Airport. Upon arrival, guests can indulge in all Unlimited-Luxury® offerings, including gourmet à la carte dining options, unlimited international & domestic top-shelf spirits, pool and beach wait service, daytime activities, live nightly entertainment, and more.

“The continued growth of our brands in the Dominican Republic with the opening of Dreams Flora Resort & Spa offers guests the opportunity to reconnect and disconnect in an idyllic location,” said Gonzalo del Peón, Group President, Americas & Global Commercial for Inclusive Collection. “This family-friendly resort offers an exceptional variety of activities and amenities for guests to tailor their vacation experience to best suit their desires and needs to celebrate every moment.”

Luxurious Accommodations

Dreams Flora Resort & Spa touts 520 graciously appointed suites, all with private, furnished balconies or terraces and Unlimited-Luxury® amenities such as room service, complimentary Wi-Fi, a daily refreshed mini-bar, and more. For guests opting for an elevated experience, Preferred Club rooms provide access to additional amenities including personalized check-in and checkout with concierge service, preferred status and amenities, an exclusive Preferred Club pool and bar, upgraded bath amenities, upgraded mini-bar and room service menu, access to the Preferred Club lounge, and more.

Culinary Offerings

Dreams Flora Resort & Spa offers delectable dining options, including à la carte restaurants, featuring a variety of international cuisines such as Asian and Mexican, a buffet featuring interactive stations, a café, and a snack grill, all with breathtaking views, convenient locations and no reservations required. For a more private atmosphere, convenient 24-hour dining allows guests the comfort of dining from their suite. For those with gluten allergies, all restaurants on property offer a gluten-free menu.

In addition to the various dining options, guests can indulge in top-shelf international and domestic spirits at one of the numerous bars.

Family-Friendly Amenities

At Dreams Flora Resort & Spa, guests can spend the day lounging poolside at one of multiple pools, including kid-friendly and adult-only options, or playing on the powdery white-sand beach overlooking the gorgeous turquoise and blue shades of the Caribbean Sea. Catering to families, the water park offers two waterslides and a pool for guests of all ages, while the Explorer’s Club for Kids ages 3-12 offers a supervised children’s program with activities such as arts and crafts, a playground, weekly campout adventures, treasure hunts, an indoor game room and video games.

For teens looking for more independence, the Core Zone Teens Club offers a supervised program for ages 13-17 and offers a variety of activities including social events, snack bar offering non-alcoholic drinks, video games, movies on the beach, and more.

For unmatched relaxation, the world-class Dreams Spa by Pevonia® offers innovative treatments for a relaxing and rejuvenating experience, along with a variety of body treatments, massages and facials to invigorate the senses, stimulate the body and refresh the mind. Kids and teens looking to indulge have a special menu featuring a variety of treatments such as facials, massages, manicures and pedicures, and hair accessories.

To book an upcoming stay or to learn more about Dreams® Flora Resort & Spa, visit DreamsResorts.com/DreamsFlora or @dreamsresorts.