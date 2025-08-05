Radisson Hotel Group announces the reopening of Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Çeşme

Radisson Hotel Group proudly announces the reopening of Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Çeşme, a flagship beachfront property on Türkiye’s Aegean coast. The resort reopened its doors on July 3rd, after a comprehensive nine-month renovation offering a completely refreshed guest experience with elevated comfort, upgraded design, and environmentally conscious enhancements.

Discover the timeless charm of Çeşme

A beloved Aegean destination, Çeşme captivates visitors with its laid-back elegance and activities for every type of traveler. Known for its golden beaches, thermal waters, and crystalline sea, the region offers a perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. Families will love Ilıca’s shallow, kid-friendly shores, while surf enthusiasts can ride the winds in Alaçatı, one of the world’s top windsurfing spots. With its cobblestone streets, stylish cafés, artisan boutiques, and lively summer nights, Alaçatı also charms couples and culture seekers alike. From vineyard visits in Urla to the tranquil beauty of Germiyan Village, Çeşme is an inspiring destination where every moment feels memorable.

A new chapter on the Aegean coast

The extensive renovation covered all key areas of the property, including guest rooms, bathrooms, exterior façades, public spaces, restaurants and bars, aligning with Radisson Hotel Group’s “Brilliant Basics” standards. Every detail was thoughtfully redesigned to deliver a seamless and enjoyable guest experience; from premium beds and acoustic insulation to state-of-the-art bathroom systems, smart in-room entertainment, and high-speed internet access, all developed exclusively for the hotel, ensuring a enjoyable and effortless stay.

Designed with purpose

Sustainability played a central role in the resort’s transformation. Environmentally friendly products and advanced equipment were used throughout the renovation, reflecting the Group’s commitment to sustainability. The landscaped gardens and surrounding outdoor spaces were also redesigned using eco-conscious materials to create a refreshed, natural ambiance.

Safety and comfort were top priorities during the transformation. The resort’s fire safety systems were upgraded and certified by accredited organizations, while new acoustic panels were installed across rooms and common areas to improve guest privacy and tranquility.

“We are delighted to welcome guests back to Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Çeşme with a revitalized look and renewed spirit. This renovation reflects our dedication to offering elevated experiences, contemporary design, and thoughtful hospitality on one of Türkiye’s most beautiful coastlines.” says Kadir Alpat General Manager of Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Çeşme.

Dining experiences inspired by the Aegean breeze

Guests can begin their day at Element Restaurant, the hotel’s main dining venue, with an open buffet breakfast offering a variety of international and local flavors in a bright, welcoming atmosphere.

For lighter fare or a relaxing coffee break, Citrus Lobby Bar offers a cozy setting with a selection of pastries, teas, fresh juices, and signature cocktails throughout the day.

During the summer season, guests can enjoy fresh, seasonal dishes at Sands Beach Bar, serving lunch and dinner by the sea in a laid-back yet elegant setting. For refreshing drinks and light snacks by the pool, Aqua Pool Bar provides the perfect spot to unwind under the Aegean sun.

A spa & wellness sanctuary

With a 3,500 m² spa and wellness center, the resort offers a year-round oasis of calm and relaxation. Guests can enjoy redesigned indoor and outdoor pools, thermal areas, a modern fitness center, and treatment rooms designed for both rejuvenation and indulgence. The revitalized spa experience places well-being at the heart of the Çeşme getaway.

Seamless meetings & memorable events

Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Çeşme offers various indoor and outdoor venues for meetings, events, and seaside weddings. The property features a 585 m² divisible ballroom, seven flexible, well-equipped meeting rooms ranging from 81 to 100 m², and charming outdoor spaces perfect for ceremonies and receptions. All venues are supported by modern audiovisual technology, high-speed internet, and an on-site business center for added convenience.

