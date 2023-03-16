Radisson Blu Hotel Opens its Eighth Location in Riyadh, the Heart of Saudi Arabia’s Capital

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of its eighth hotel in Riyadh, Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention & Exhibition Center. This new addition forms an integral part of the Riyadh International Conference and Exhibition Center.

Situated in the capital city of Saudi Arabia and within walking distance of the city center and its state-of the art Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention & Exhibition Center is ideal for business and leisure travelers looking for a sophisticated atmosphere and a base from which to conduct their business and enjoying luxurious relaxation. Additional destination highlights include vast shopping malls, impressive skyscrapers, and cultural offerings, including the King ʿAbd al-ʿAzīz Historical Centre, the National Museum, and the National Library.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention & Exhibition Center features 223 rooms, all of which have been stylishly designed with spectacular views of Riyadh. The heart of the hotel is the double-volume lobby that welcomes guests as a tranquil oasis from the city’s fast-paced life. The design elements of the hotel, from the breathtaking entrance to the tasteful decor in the guest rooms, deliver a feeling of modern luxury. Guests staying in the Executive Rooms and Suites have complimentary access to the Business Lounge, which offers Tea, Coffee and snacks throughout the day.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention & Exhibition Center offers two food and beverage venues. The Al Diriyah Restaurant and Lounge serves an international menu with some local touches and serves a variety of coffees from Camel Step, a local roastery. The Terrace restaurant is located on the second floor and is the perfect spot for those looking to enjoy a night out with gourmet and BBQ comfort foods in a tapas-style setting while watching big sports games from around the world on big screen.

Tim Cordon, COO, Middle East, and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says, “We’re thrilled to cement our presence in the region further with the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention & Exhibition Center. We believe that business and leisure travelers from around the world will find the offerings of this luxurious and modern hotel perfectly suited to their needs.”

Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention & Exhibition Center offers nine distinctive meeting and events spaces, including the 400m2 Najd Event Hall, which can be divided into three separate sections and six smaller meeting rooms for more intimate gatherings. In addition, The Garden is perfect for social events.

Aldert van Zyl, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention & Exhibition Center concludes: “I am delighted to lead the dedicated team of this new hotel. We are proud of our dynamic and multi-cultural team that welcomes all guests with true Saudi Arabian hospitality as we build genuine relationships with our guests and create memorable moments.”

ADVERTISEMENT