AirAsia Launches 10 Million FREE* Seats Mega Sale for Travel to Asia, Asia Pacific, and Beyond!

AirAsia, the low-cost airline with the biggest fleet, widest network and lowest fares, continues to add more planes, more flights and more destinations across Asia and Asia Pacific and to celebrate, the airline has launched a 10 million FREE* Seats Mega Sale to a myriad of destinations worldwide.

From now until 19 March 2023, value-seekers are in for a treat! Those looking to explore our picturesque domestic cities can fly to Langkawi, Penang, Johor Bahru and much more from only RM23* one way. Seats to a wide range of exciting destinations in Asean such as Jakarta, Bali, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, and many more are also available from just RM60* one way. The sale ends this Sunday, 19 March 2023 for a travel period between 4 September 2023 and 13 Aug 2024, so get in quick and start planning your vacations early to secure the best value deals!

For globe-trotters wishing to spread their wings and fly a little further, AirAsia X has got you covered. From just RM329* all-in one-way fare, adventure-seekers can make their way to the pristine beaches of Perth, food-and-shopping haven Taipei or bustling Tokyo. Those looking for a little plush and comfort need not look further – book your premium flatbed seats to these and many more long haul destinations from only RM1,299. This promo price is valid from now till 19 March 2023, for travel between 4 September 2023 and 9 July 2024.

AirAsia’s recently-resumed routes to China are also on sale. Fly from Kuala Lumpur to Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing (Daxing), Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Kunming from just RM599* one-way, from Kota Kinabalu to Guangzhou and Shenzhen from just RM299* one-way and from Johor Bahru to Guangzhou from RM469* one-way. As part of BigPay and AirAsia’s strengthened partnership, BigPay users can enjoy a further 5% off all AirAsia flights with flight code ‘AK’ for a year by using the promo code “BIGPAY5”*. For more information on this exclusive promo, please visit: https://bigpay.link/bigpayxAA5

Karen Chan, Group Chief Commercial Officer of AirAsia commented: “AirAsia’s ‘FREE* Seats’ campaigns are a testimony to our confidence in continuous growth in 2023 and our commitment to providing the world’s best great value fares. We’ve witnessed a huge surge in travel demand in 2023 and we want to uphold our promise ‒ to make flying affordable and accessible to everyone. We have worked incredibly hard to push through the past few years and come out back on top. When we say size matters, it’s about having one of the largest fleets and widest network in the region, which enables us to pass on more savings to our guests. We aim to have our full fleet flying before the end of 2023. This is why we are able to put 10 million seats on sale with this Mega Sale to allow the public to plan ahead for their year end and new year holidays at incredibly low fares – because AirAsia can.

“Asean is undoubtedly our core market where our brand and foothold is strongest. Over the past year, we’ve observed a strong upward trend for many destinations including Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia ‒ all of which are tourist-favourite holiday spots. Our recent resumption of flights to China is also a hit with our guests as one of our largest markets. Since February, we’ve flown close to 20,000 guests to and from Malaysia and China and we expect to fly more than 600,0000 guests in the coming months as we add more services to meet strong growing demand.

“Our FREE* Seats sales are always well received by the masses. During our last sale, we sold a whopping 1 million FREE* seats in the first few days and we’re confident that this FREE* Seats’ sale will be hugely popular for value seekers across Asean and beyond. I urge our beloved guests to get in quick and book your seats to your favourite destinations before they’re snapped up!”

This latest 10 Million FREE* Seats’ campaign was promoted yesterday in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, with energetic performances by the AirAsia “Fun Team” and cheerleaders to kick start the promotion. During the activation the AirAsia team was on the ground offering FREE* flight vouchers to a number lucky winners who partook in the mini competitions. As usual, airasia members and BigPay members are able to gain exclusive first access to the sale 24 hours in advance.

*The FREE SEATS exclude airport tax, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharge and other applicable fees

*Fares to domestic destinations start from RM23 all-in (includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees)

**Fares to Asean destinations start from RM60 all-in (includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees)

*Other T&Cs may apply

*Subject to availability.

*The BigPay promo is only applicable to selected flights for travel period between March 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023