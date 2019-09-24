Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi Arboretum, opens in Kenya

Radisson Blu has announced the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Nairobi Arboretum.

The hotel becomes the group’s third hotel in Kenya.

It is located in the heart of Nairobi, overlooking the Arboretum park and adjacent to the State House within the affluent Kilimani district of the city.

A sprawling forest reserve and a popular destination for walks and picnics, the Arboretum offers a refreshing retreat away from the urban frenzy and is home to more than 300 exotic tree species and more than 100 types of bird.

Just ten minutes from the city centre, its markets and museums, and 45 minutes from the airport, the hotel is ideally situated for guests to explore the city and is the ideal base for day trips and safaris.

Tim Cordon, senior area vice president, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are thrilled to open the doors of our third hotel and first extended stay product in Nairobi. Nairobi is the economic powerhouse of East Africa and is large enough to offer multiple Radisson Hotel Group hotels, including residences.

“Adding our third hotel in Nairobi is in line with our strategy of adding depth to our focus countries with multiple properties and multiple product offerings.

“The residence is the first internationally branded extended stay product in the city and complements our other properties in Nairobi; Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi Upperhill and Park Inn by Radisson Nairobi Westlands.”

The hotel’s 122 rooms and suites feature contemporary interiors, private balconies, upscale amenities and exclusive services like free Wi-Fi, individual climate control and 24-hour room service.

Gerard Moutou, general manager of the Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Nairobi Arboretum, said: “We are delighted to welcome our guests to our eco-friendly hotel, tucked away in a leafy forest area, just a few minutes away from the business demand generators and city centre.”